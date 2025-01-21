Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin shared his thoughts on the struggles of star forward Elias Pettersson this season.

Pettersson, who signed an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in the offseason, has been held to just three points over his last 12 games. His lack of production has been magnified given the constant trade rumors surrounding both him and teammate J.T. Miller, along with talk of a rift between the two forwards.

"I think he's well aware of it," Allvin said of Pettersson's difficulties this season during Monday’s press conference via NHL.com. "He takes ownership. It's a process for him to become a star player in the league. The work that he's putting in, it's not a finished product yet."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pettersson has just 29 points in 39 games this year. Despite his struggles, the Swede still ranks fifth in team scoring behind Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Miller and Jake DeBrusk.

On the other hand, Miller missed 10 games on a leave of absence and six games due to injury at the start of the season.

"I see signs after his injury here that he's playing a solid two-way hockey game, pushing the pace harder, and he will continue to work on his game," Allvin added. "For me, I'm more about the process and playing the right way. And when you do so, the points will come."

Allvin declined to comment on the trade status of any players before the deadline but praised Miller's two-assist performance on Saturday to snap a five-game points drought.

GM Patrik Allvin on Vancouver Canucks' performance this season

The Vancouver Canucks have a 20-15-10 record so far this season as they fight for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

At a mid-season press conference on Monday, GM Patrik Allvin discussed the team's inconsistent play through the first 44 games.

"I could say that the inconsistency probably sums up the first 44 games here," Allvin said. “But, you know, since I got here, I'm always trying to explore [ways] to make our team better in discussions and see if it makes sense or not.

"The toughest part has been to evaluate the group we have with all the injuries. But again, you see the signs of a good team and coming together and playing the right way," he added.

Allvin also pointed to recent wins against Edmonton and Toronto (3-0 win last week) as examples. The Vancouver Canucks will face the Buffalo Sabres next at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback