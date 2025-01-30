"Going to be a Leaf for a long time": NHL analyst makes thoughts extremely clear on Mitch Marner's future despite Mikko Rantanen's shocking trade

The blockbuster trade that sent Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes has sparked discussions about Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marner, like Rantanen, is a skilled young winger in need of a contract extension. Speaking on Sportsnet, analyst Luke Gazdic said (1:36):

"I think Mitch is is going to be a Leaf for a long time. I think the team is going to figure it out on their end.

"He is too good to let a player like that go, especially a local guy , local player and product that wants to be here. I really truly believe he is goona be leaf for a very long time to come."

Marner is in the final year of a six-year, $65.4 million, contract that runs through the 2024-25 season. He has been excellent this season, recording 53 assists and 68 points through 50 games.

The Avalanche reportedly traded Rantanen to avoid paying him more than Nathan MacKinnon. Similarly, the Leafs face a situation where Marner’s contract will be measured against Auston Matthews' $13.25 million cap hit.

Co-host Elliotte Friedman weighed in:

"I think Marner wants to stay, and I think they want him to stay. But when a good organization like Colorado makes a decision like this, other teams start thinking about it. ... What will be the ripple effect of Colorado choosing to move on from Rantanen instead of keeping him."

It remains to be seen how the Maple Leafs handle the Marner situation.

NHL insider rejects idea of the Maple Leafs trading Mitch Marner

In an interview on First Up, NHL insider Chris Johnston dismissed the notion of the Toronto Maple Leafs trading star forward Mitch Marner. He cited Marner's no-movement clause as a key factor.

"We can draw a direct line between Marner and Rantanen, because obviously they're two absolutely elite players who put up a ton of points over their careers, and potentially could be UFAs on July 1," Johnston explained.

"But having that no movement clause, I think gives Mitch a different level of security."

Johnston suggested that the Maple Leafs may attempt to sign Mitch Marner to an extension before the trade deadline but emphasized that the 27-year-old winger holds the upper hand in any potential negotiations.

