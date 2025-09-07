Golden Knights GM sets the record straight on Jack Eichel’s future as $80M superstar enters contract year

Jack Eichel, who led the Vegas Golden Knights in points last season, is entering the last year of his eight-year, $80 million contract. Vegas wants to keep him long-term.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke about the situation this week to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. He said keeping Eichel is a priority.

“That’s a priority," McCrimmon said, about Eichel's extension. "It remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization."

McCrimmon praised Eichel’s impact since his arrival in 2021. Jack Eichel was traded to Vegas by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. Eichel found a fresh start in Las Vegas and became a key part of the team. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

"I think our organization has been great for him," McCrimmon said. "So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work."

In 2024-25, Eichel scored 28 goals and 66 assists, for a career high of 94 points. He also posted a +32 rating. In the playoffs, he added 10 points in 11 games.

Vegas traded for Mitch Marner from Toronto. Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal before the move. He will join Eichel in Vegas. Marner looks forward to playing with Eichel.

"I’m really looking forward to it," Marner said about playing with Eichel, in July. "He’s an exceptional player who moves well up and down the ice, both ends very responsible... I’m very excited to start working with him and get the chemistry rolling."

Together, they give Vegas a strong forward group.

Vegas HC talked about pairing Jack Eichel with Mitch Marner

Earlier this week, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner will try playing together on the top line in the preseason. He said their chemistry is uncertain and may take time to develop.

"They will have time together," Cassidy said. "Whether they have chemistry, that's to be determined."

Both are playmakers who do not shoot much, so finding a natural finisher could be challenging for the coach. He added that preseason results will determine if Jack Eichel and Marner stay together long-term and how they fit into Vegas’ offense.

