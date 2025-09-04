Golden Knights HC hints at experimenting with Mitch Marner on first line alongside $80,000,000 center for preseason

The Vegas Golden Knights plan to try Mitch Marner with Jack Eichel during preseason games. Eichel, who is signed on an eight-year, $80 million contract, will be joined by Marner, who came in a sign in trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before the trade, Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy said that both players will spend time together on the top line.

"They will have time together, whether they have chemistry, that's to be determined," Cassidy said about Vegas' top line. "Sometimes on paper, you look at chemistry and think it's going to work, and it doesn't. And sometimes other lines just come together naturally. So that, to me, is a little bit unpredictable,"

Mitch Marner had a career-high 102 points in 81 games last season with Toronto. He ranked No. 3 in the NHL with 75 assists. Eichel also set career highs with 94 points in 77 games. He finished No. 6 in the league with 66 assists. Both players are known more as playmakers than shooters.

Cassidy explained that success depends on how the two fit together. Since neither shoots much, that could create challenges for finding a natural finisher on the line.

"If they're together, who's the best shooter on that line? So that could change," Cassidy said.

So, what is going to be the Vegas coach's choice when deciding the lines? Cassidy mentioned that sometimes chemistry works better in pairs before full lines are formed. So Cassidy will have a twosome approach.

"I think it's pairs first, and then the threesome," Cassidy said. "That's how I'll look at it."

Last year, Vegas finished first in the Pacific with a 50-22-10 record. Their power play (28.3) ranked No. 2 in the NHL. Adding Marner gives the team another top playmaker to use in different combinations. Whether he stays with Eichel long-term will depend on their preseason results.

Mitch Marner's exit left a gap in Leafs' top line

On August 24, TSN’s Mark Masters shared his view on who could join Auston Matthews on the top line after Mitch Marner was traded to Vegas. He pointed to Max Domi as a likely fit. Domi, now on a four-year, $15 million contract, has stepped into that role before.

“Marner played every game last year. He played every game but one, the one game he missed, I think, it was Max Domi, who filled in,” Masters said, also mentioning the chemistry Domi and Matthews showed against Boston in past playoffs.

Mitch Marner mentioned that coach Craig Berube often matches Matthews’ line with strong opponents, and Domi’s experience could help in that spot. Masters thinks Domi should get the first look, as it might work well for both him and the Leafs.

