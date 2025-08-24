NHL Analyst Mark Masters pegs $15,000,000 Maple Leafs forward to fill in Mitch Marner's spot as Auston Matthews' linemate

Toronto Maple Leafs need a new forward to play with Auston Matthews. Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in July, after signing an eight-year, $96 million deal. Now, replacing Marner will be difficult as he scored 102 points last season.TSN analyst Mark Masters spoke about possible options during Thursday's episode of &quot;Fan Duel's Overdrive.&quot; He said Max Domi, who is signed on a 4-year, $15,000,000 contract, could fill the spot on Matthews’ line.&quot;Marner played every game last year,&quot; Masters said. &quot;(He played) every game but one, the one game he missed, I think, it was Max Domi, who filled in there beside Auston Matthews, and obviously, they've had a good track record in the past playing together.&quot;Domi and Matthews showed good chemistry during a playoff push against Boston two years ago. Masters said giving Domi this chance could help him start strong.&quot;Domi did not have a great season last year, but I like the idea of engaging him right away and saying, 'Hey, big opportunity, let's hit the ground running here,'&quot;Masters also explained why Domi makes sense. Coach Craig Berube uses Matthews’ line against top opponents. So, Domi’s experience may give him an advantage.&quot;The question, of course, is the Matthews line is likely to get the tough matchups,&quot; Masters said. &quot;That's what Craig Berube likes to do, and that's a big reason why William Nylander did not get any sort of sustained look on that spot. ...I like the idea of Max Domi there.&quot;Other choices exist for the Leafs. Nicholas Robertson is one option, but he is still young. Toronto also added Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy. These players add depth but may not fit right away. Masters thinks Domi should get the first shot.&quot;I'm not sure what Berube is going to do,&quot; Masters said. &quot;I just know, personally, I like the idea of the Domi, Matthews connection. ...I just want to get Domi up and running right away next season.&quot;Auston Matthews talked about Mitch MarnerToronto Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division last season. They won a playoff round against Ottawa but lost to Florida. Marner and Matthews both struggled to score in that series.During a media session in Brampton this Wednesday, Auston Matthews talked about Marner following his trade to Vegas.&quot;We'll obviously miss him. He's a great friend , a great teammate,&quot; Matthews said about Marner. &quot;That's kind of the business side of it, that's tough. Wish him nothing but the best. We'll just keep it moving.&quot;Now, the Leafs must find a new look for their top line to play beside Auston Matthews.