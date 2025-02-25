"Gonna get traded to where he wants to go": NHL insider claims writing is on the wall for Brady Tkachuk's future with Ottawa Senators

NHL insider Andy Strickland recently suggested that Brady Tkachuk’s future with the Ottawa Senators is uncertain. Speaking on The Cam & Strick Podcast, Strickland said the Senators’ captain will likely leave the team at some point. He believes Tkachuk could follow his father Keith and brother Matthew by joining an American team.

Tkachuk remains an important player for Ottawa. He is on pace for his fourth straight 30-goal season, with 21 goals and 44 points in 56 games. His physical style is also a key part of his game, as shown by his 101 penalty minutes. He has three years left on his seven-year, $8.2 million AAV contract. His full no-move clause will take effect for those final three seasons.

"For a guy like Brady Tkachuk, who will leave Ottawa eventually, it’s only a matter of time. His no-move is gonna kick in, and this is gonna play out exactly like it did for Matthew. Like, he’s gonna get traded to where he wants to go...," Strickland said.

Strickland compared Brady’s situation to Matthew’s move from Calgary to Florida in 2022. He also pointed out that their father, Keith, left Winnipeg for an American team in the 1990s. Strickland believes the Florida Panthers are already considering ways to bring Brady to their team. He said that watching Brady and Matthew play together for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off showed why they would be a strong duo in the NHL.

The idea of losing their captain is frustrating for Senators fans. Tkachuk is seen as the heart of the team, and Ottawa has struggled in recent years. If he decides to leave when his no-move clause starts, it would be a big challenge for the team.

Brady Tkachuk expressed his feelings about playing alongside his brother in 4 Nations

On Monday, Brady Tkachuk posted photos from the 4 Nations Face-Off on Instagram. He shared moments from Team USA’s games, including his goal in the final against Canada and his fight with Sam Bennett. Another picture showed him with Auston Matthews and his brother, Matthew Tkachuk.

He also mentioned he was grateful to play for the U.S. with his brother.

"Incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to play with my brother and represent our country together. Thank you for all the support!" Brady Tkachuk captioned the post.

Matthew has won a Stanley Cup, but Brady is still waiting. Brady injured his lower body against Sweden and missed Ottawa’s game against Montreal. Despite the injury, he scored three goals in the tournament.

