  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Minnesota Wild
  • "Good to know there’s money left" "Bill Guerin drunk": NHL fans react as Wild secure key player with $34M extension following Kaprizov’s record deal

"Good to know there’s money left" "Bill Guerin drunk": NHL fans react as Wild secure key player with $34M extension following Kaprizov’s record deal

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 04, 2025 14:37 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Wild lock up Filip Gustavsson with $34M extension after Kaprizov’s record deal (image credit: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Wild signed Filip Gustavsson to a five-year $34 million contract extension on Saturday. The deal is worth $6.8 million per year and keeps the goaltender with the team through his prime.

Ad

Gustavsson has played five NHL seasons with Minnesota and the Ottawa Senators. He appeared in 58 games with 31 wins last season, recording a 2.56 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and five shutouts. Gustavsson suited up in six games against Vegas in the playoffs, winning two, with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

The extension follows superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov’s record eight-year $136 million contract, which starts in the 2026-27 season. With both players signed long-term, the Wild will keep their key talents together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X.

"This will be 5 x $6.8M for Gustavsson," Friedman tweeted.
Ad

Fans shared their reactions.

"Good to know there’s money left," a fan said.
Ad
"Bill guerin drunkkkk," one fan commented.
"Holy fu**ing savings," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Slight overpay but I think it’ll work out if the first half of last season form returns," a fan wrote.
"That seems insanely cheap," another fan wrote.
"Good value for a goalie," one fan tweeted.
Ad

Wild GM talked about Kirill Kaprizov’s new deal

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin discussed Kirill Kaprizov’s new deal. He highlighted that all players are important, but keeping the forward was a top priority.

"Listen, all of our players are important," Guerin said on Wednesday, via NHL.com "All the contracts are important. Hockey is very much a team sport. We have 20 guys out there battling every night.
Ad
"You can't play the whole game, so they need each other and they're all important. This one is, it's big because Kirill is our franchise player and keeping him was extremely important."

The NHL salary cap will increase from $95.5 million to $113.5 million by 2027-28, which allowed Minnesota to sign Kaprizov on such a deal.

Guerin added that losing Kaprizov would have been disappointing. His performance has been strong, with 56 points in 41 games last season. Over his five-season career, he has had three 40 or more goal seasons, and Kaprizov continues to be one of the team’s leading point producers.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications