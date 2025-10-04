"Good to know there’s money left" "Bill Guerin drunk": NHL fans react as Wild secure key player with $34M extension following Kaprizov’s record deal

The Minnesota Wild signed Filip Gustavsson to a five-year $34 million contract extension on Saturday. The deal is worth $6.8 million per year and keeps the goaltender with the team through his prime.Gustavsson has played five NHL seasons with Minnesota and the Ottawa Senators. He appeared in 58 games with 31 wins last season, recording a 2.56 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and five shutouts. Gustavsson suited up in six games against Vegas in the playoffs, winning two, with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 save percentage.The extension follows superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov’s record eight-year $136 million contract, which starts in the 2026-27 season. With both players signed long-term, the Wild will keep their key talents together.NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X.&quot;This will be 5 x $6.8M for Gustavsson,&quot; Friedman tweeted.Fans shared their reactions.&quot;Good to know there’s money left,&quot; a fan said.Ben @delusionalfan6LINK@FriedgeHNIC Good to know there’s money left&quot;Bill guerin drunkkkk,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Holy fu**ing savings,&quot; another fan said.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;Slight overpay but I think it’ll work out if the first half of last season form returns,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;That seems insanely cheap,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Good value for a goalie,&quot; one fan tweeted.Wild GM talked about Kirill Kaprizov’s new dealMinnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin discussed Kirill Kaprizov’s new deal. He highlighted that all players are important, but keeping the forward was a top priority.&quot;Listen, all of our players are important,&quot; Guerin said on Wednesday, via NHL.com &quot;All the contracts are important. Hockey is very much a team sport. We have 20 guys out there battling every night.&quot;You can't play the whole game, so they need each other and they're all important. This one is, it's big because Kirill is our franchise player and keeping him was extremely important.&quot;The NHL salary cap will increase from $95.5 million to $113.5 million by 2027-28, which allowed Minnesota to sign Kaprizov on such a deal.Guerin added that losing Kaprizov would have been disappointing. His performance has been strong, with 56 points in 41 games last season. Over his five-season career, he has had three 40 or more goal seasons, and Kaprizov continues to be one of the team’s leading point producers.