“Goodbye Quinn” “Goalie who can’t stay healthy”: Canucks fans left disappointed as Thatcher Demko signs 3-year, $25.5M extension with Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks announced a three-year, $25.5 million extension for starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. The extension ends speculation about a potential trade involving the 29-year-old.

The deal also brings certainty to the crease in Vancouver, after Kevin Lankinen seemingly unseated Demko for the starting job last season. But if Demko remains healthy this upcoming season, he should get the lion’s share of the starts.

However, some fans were unconvinced by Demko’s signing. Some took to social media to voice their concerns regarding the deal. Here’s what they had to say:

“Lot of money to give a goalie who can’t stay healthy,” one fan opined.

“8.5😭😭😭😭😭😭😭goodbye Quinn lmfaoooo,” this fan chimed in.

“Vancouver making a desperation move,” another fan weighed in.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned the move, stating the $8.5 million AAV for Thatcher Demko is too high. Let’s see what these fans have to say:

“CROWD CHANTS **OVER PAY** **OVER PAY** **OVER PAY**,” this fan commented.

“That’s…a lot!” a fan wrote.

“8.5? Now that’s funny,” another fan posted on social media.

Thatcher Demko’s new contract will kick in for the 2026-27 season as he’s heading into the final year of his current contract. Demko’s cap hit this season will remain at $5 million. His cap hit thereafter will be $8.5 million for three more seasons.

Vancouver Canucks find stability in the crease with Thatcher Demko extension

Kevin Lankinen provided stability while Demko was on the shelf this past season - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks faced potential uncertainly this upcoming season as Thatcher Demko entered the final year of his current contract. Beyond him, only backup Kevin Lankinen was under contract beyond the 2025-26 season.

That situation fueled uncertainty regarding Vancouver’s goaltending situation. Last season, the Canucks signed Lankinen to a five-year, $22.5 million extension. The deal threw rumors into overdrive about Demko’s future with the Canucks.

If the Canucks kept Lankinen as their starter, it would mean that Calder Cup MVP Arturs Silovs would become a full-time NHLer, backing up Lankinen.

That scenario doesn’t seem likely now that Demko has a new extension in tow. In all likelihood, the Canucks will hold on to all three goalies for as long as possible. But as things shape up, Silvos could be the odd man out.

Speculation has already begun to swirl about Silovs drawing attention from various clubs around the league. Perhaps the Canucks might be compelled to move Silovs if the right deal comes along.

Whatever the case, the Vancouver Canucks now seem to have their goaltending situation in order for the next four seasons.

