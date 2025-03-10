‘Grateful’ Yanni Gourde pens heartfelt farewell note for Seattle Kraken after being traded to Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent acquisition, Yanni Gourde, posted a heartfelt note of thanks addressed to his former team, the Seattle Kraken. Gourde was traded to the Lightning on Wednesday as part of a multiplayer deal.

On Sunday, Gourde shared a message on Instagram about his feelings from his time in Seattle.

“Seattle, my family and I will always be grateful for our time with the Kraken and for the support the fans and city gave us throughout the last four seasons.” Gourde wrote in the caption. “Getting to build something new is an experience I’ll always cherish. Thank you for showing up for us each and every day. 🩵,” Gourde captioned.

The Seattle Kraken’s Instagram account replied to Gourde’s post.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done our city, team and community. We wish you, Marie, Emma and Demi nothing but the best and will be cheering you on in Tampa! 🩵💙,” the Kraken wrote.

For Gourde, a trade to Tampa meant a return to familiar territory. He originally signed with the Lightning after going undrafted in the 2014 NHL draft. He played for the franchise for the next seven years and was part of the teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Seattle chose Gourde in the 2021 expansion draft and his career has come full circle.

“You could never dream that at the trade deadline we were going to get him,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said on Friday, via Forbes. “He walked in here like he never left. It is good to see Yanni never changed.”

Yanni Gourde’s wife shares special reaction to her husband rejoining the Lightning

Yanni Gourde’s wife Marie-Andree posted a photo of Gourde along with Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point on Instagram from their time as teammates.

“Reunited,” Marie-Andree wrote on Sunday.

(Credit: IG/@marie.gourde)

The photo was originally shared by Point’s wife Sydney. It featured Gourde and Point together on the ice in Tampa Bay jerseys.

Gourde will aim to help the team make a deep playoff run this season.

"It's good to be back," Gourde said on Friday, via NHL.com. "I feel great, there's lots of excitement. It's good to be back in a Bolts jersey and see the guys. I can't wait to play."

Gourde made his second debut for the Lightning on Thursday and provided an assist during the team's 6-5 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

