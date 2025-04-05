"Greatest to ever do it. GOAT": Dylan Strome reacts to Caps locker room celebrations after Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin went level with NHL legend Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL scoring record (894 goals) following his twin goals against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

After returning to the locker room post the Blackhawks vs. Capitals game, his teammates showered the Washington captain with beers. Dylan Strome shared a clip of the celebratory moment on his Instagram stories and wrote:

“Greatest to ever do it. GOAT @aleksandrovechkin What a team”

Dylan Strome shared a clip of the Washington Capitals dressing room welcoming Alex Ovechkin after he tied Wayne Gretzky's NHL scoring record. (Credits: IG/@dylstrome19)

The "Great 8" scored his first goal in the first period with a classic finish via an assist by Dylan Strome. On a third-period power play, Ovechkin fired from his signature spot in the left faceoff circle burying a one-timer off a pass from John Carlson.

Fans stood and cheered as Alex Ovechkin’s famous goal song "Shake, Rattle & Roll" played through the arena. His teammates jumped over the bench to mob him on the ice and Washington mascot Slapshot flipped the goal counter from 893 to 894.

Wayne Gretzky and family link up with Alex Ovechkin postgame

NHL great Wayne Gretzky himself was in attendance at Capital One Arena on Friday night with his wife Janet and son Ty Gretzky. Post-game, the Gretzky family linked up with Alex Ovechkin in the Capitals locker room.

Ty Gretzky shared a click of the special moment on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he wrote:

“894”

Ty Gretzky shared a picture of his family - including NHL icon Wayne Gretzky - meeting Alex Ovechkin after the latter tied Gretzky's all-time scoring record. (Credits: Instagram /@tygretzky)

Additionally, Chicago players paid respect to the "Great 8" by staying on the ice after the Blackhawks vs. Capitals game to shake Ovechkin’s hand and congratulate him on the milestone achievement.

The Russian legend himself was overwhelmed after the historic night. In the post-game interview, he said:

“I’m still a little shaking and still can’t believe it,” Ovechkin said. “It’s history. It’s great for the game. It’s great to do it here. It’s special.”

Ovi almost scored again in the final 10 minutes of the game but was stopped by Chicago goalie Spencer Knight. In fact, Caps coach Spencer Carbery disclosed after the win that Ovechkin refused to chase the record-breaking 895th goal with an empty-net chance and told him on the bench that he wanted to beat a goalie, not an empty net.

With six games left in the season, Alex Ovechkin’s next chance to make history comes Sunday against the New York Islanders. One more goal and he will be standing alone as the NHL’s all-time top goal scorer in the league's history.

