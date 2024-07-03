"Guess who’s not making into the playoffs": NHL fans react as Seattle Kraken appoint Jessica Campbell as assistant coach

The Seattle Kraken have named Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach on Wednesday. It is a historic moment as Campbell becomes the first full-time woman assistant coach in the NHL. Despite that and her impressive coaching resume over the past few years, some fans aren't sold on the move.

Both the NHL and the Kraken announced the move on Wednesday, just days after the league's free agency period began. The announcement was made after a down year for the Kraken, who joined the NHL prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

In their first season, the team missed the playoffs, finishing the 2021-22 season with a record of 27-49 with six overtime losses. The following year, the expansion team impressed, finishing with a record of 46-28 with eight OT losses as they were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, however, despite a strong showing in the 2022-23 season, the team wound up missing the playoffs again, winning just 34 of their 82 games. Now, with Jessica Campbell on the bench, the hope is that she can help breathe some new life into the team.

NHL fans had mixed reviews on the decision.

"Guess who’s not making the playoffs!!" one fan wrote.

"Kraken wont win more than 10 games, just watch," one fan added.

Some fans shared memes.

Other fans praised the move, giving Jessica Campbell credit for her coaching resume.

"Awesome hire! Campbell is a former pro hockey player, and assisted new head coach Dan Bylsma the last 2 years in Coachela Valley, where they made the Finals both years as a brand new team," one fan wrote.

"If you know ball (or puck, I guess), you know ball. It doesn't matter what your outside is if you can get the job done," another fan added.

Looking at Jessica Campbell's coaching resume ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season

While some NHL fans may have been surprised by Jessica Campbell's hiring, the impact she's had on the Kraken's AHL affiliate can't be denied. As one fan above referenced, despite being a new team, the Kraken's AHL affiliate club in Coachella Valley went to the finals in back-to-back years under Campbell and Dan Bylsma.

In May, the Kraken named Bylsma their new head coach, making him the second coach in the franchise's short history. Given the working relationship they developed while coaching in the AHL and the results they saw together, it isn't surprising that she now joins him on the Kraken bench.

In addition to being a former professional hockey player herself, Jessica Campbell seemed to have a knack for player development in Coachella Valley. On the heels of her hiring as the Kraken's new assistant, Bylsma praised her for having an impact on players like Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans.

In addition, Kraken GM Ron Francis praised her abilities as a coach in May, prior to the team deciding to make her an assistant coach this week.

"The reason why we hired her, we didn't hire her because she's female, we hired her because we thought she's a good coach," Francis said via NHL.com. "She has an interesting background with not only skating, but skill development, and that's been a big part of what they've been able to do with Coachella Valley."

With a new coaching duo on the bench in Bylsma and Campbell, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the Kraken next season.

