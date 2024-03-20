"Guy causes more drama than he needs to": Fans react to John Tortorella refusing to answer questions regarding Sean Couturier's healthy scratch

Flyers coach John Tortorella remained tight-lipped and visibly agitated when questioned about the decision to scratch Sean Couturier in Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Couturier, a seasoned veteran and the team captain, found himself benched for the first time in his career, raising eyebrows among fans and media alike.

"I've been putting the work in for a while," Couturier said (via NHL.com). "It's frustrating the way I've been treated around here lately. But it is what it is. I control what I can control."

Tortorella, known for bold lineup decisions, including benching star players, remained terse in his response during the postgame conference:

"As I told you, I'm putting the players out on the ice to win a particular game. These were the 20 that we decided to go with."

When pressed to elaborate on Couturier's situation, Tortorella firmly declined.

"I'm not talking on Sean," he stated. "I'm not debating with you. I'm not conversing with it. It's between Sean and I. So, just talk to me about the game, guys."

TSN analyst condemns John Tortorella's decision to bench Sean Couturier

TSN hockey analyst Jeff O'Neill criticized Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella for benching captain Sean Couturier in the win over the Maple Leafs.

Couturier has struggled to regain his form and seen a decrease in ice time since last month. O'Neill, though, condemned Tortorella's decision, suggesting that at this stage of the season, alternative ways should be used to motivate a veteran like Couturier.

O'Neill emphasized Couturier's experience and accolades, like the Selke Trophy, arguing that a different approach to motivation could be more effective.

“I didn't play for him. I'm gonna go off the board and calling it awful. I think it's at the point in the season where you've got a veteran player, the captain of your team, there's got to be a different method to motivate somebody instead of scratching them.

"Couturier has been around a long time. He's one Selke’s. Do something else," O'Neill said.

The Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes next on Thursday, but it's unknown how John Tortorella deals with Sean Couturier.