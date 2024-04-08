"Guy sucks at hockey": NHL fans react to Brady Tkachuk's record-breaking 16 hits during Sens vs Devils

NHL fans on social media reacted to Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk setting up a new record for most hits delivered by a player in a single game.

During the Senators' 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, Tkachuk set an NHL record of 16 hits in a single game. He also scored a goal and received a minor penalty in the matchup.

There was an incident when Brady Tkachuk lost his cool during the game after Nico Hischier decided to guide the puck into the empty net after the final buzzer. Tkachuk appeared upset by Hischier's decision and charged at the Devils player, attempting to instigate a fight.

NHL fans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on Tkachuk's new record of 16 hits:

"Guy sucks at hockey" - one fan tweeted

"I actually kinda love Brady. If he was on a real team, he'd be T10 in the league." - another fan commented

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"he must never have the puck"- one fan wondered

"Best power forward in the game" - another chimed in

"But can he score?"- one fan questioned Takchuk's ability to score

"Coming through when it matters. True captain" - a user on X tweeted

"That’s gotta be one of the greatest fantasy performances ever"- one fan commented

"Now do his tears per 60 after that ENG goal after the whistle."- another fan wrote

Before Brady Tkachuk, Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara had 17 hits in a single game in 1999. However, this was before the NHL's tracking hits feature was implemented.

How Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators beat Washington Capitals

On Sunday night, the Ottawa Senators handed the Washington Capitals their sixth straight loss after beating them 3-2 at Capital One Arena. The win for the Caps would have moved them into second place on the East wild card.

Max Pacioretty and Aliaksei Protas were the scorers for the Capitals in the matchup, and Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves between the pipes on the night. Brady Tkachuk had two points, while Ridly Greig, Mark Kastelic and Jake Sanderson were the scorers for the Senators in the win.

Netminder Joonas Korpisalo delivered a solid performance between the pipes and made 20 saves. Brady Tkachuk and the Senators next face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. As for the Capitals, they face the Detroit Red Wings.