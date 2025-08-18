Habs analyst Eric Macramalla recently shared his opinion about a potential trade involving Montreal Canadiens prospect David Reinbacher for Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish.

According to trade rumors, Reinbacher and McTavish are involved in discussions of a potential blockbuster trade between the Canadiens and the Ducks. However, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek reportedly has a high asking price, looking for a top-tier prospect like Reinbacher or equivalent assets.

Proposed trade packages include David Reinbacher plus a 2026 or 2027 first-round pick, or multi-player deals involving top prospects. Macramalla opined that trading Reinbacher would leave a significant gap on the Canadiens’ blue line, making the deal unfavorable.

Eric Macramalla @EricMacramalla David Reinbacher is a right shot top four D man with top pairing potential. Mason McTavish fits the bill as a second line center for the Habs but trading away Reinbacher creates a hole on the Habs blue line. Won't work.

Amid interest from the Ducks, the Canadiens are reportedly reluctant to trade him, as doing so would weaken their blue line, an area already lacking depth on the right side. Reinbacher was drafted 5th overall by the Habs in the 2023 NHL draft.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a potential top-pairing defenseman with strong offensive instincts. David Reinbacher is yet to appear in an NHL game for the Canadiens.

Canadiens' Patrik Laine optimistic about fresh start without injury setback for new season

Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August 2024.

A knee injury during the preseason sidelined him for three months, limiting him to 52 games in the regular season. With the new season approaching, Laine is aiming for a healthy, fresh start:

"I've been able to train well and, above all, be healthy for the first time in a long time. It's been a big thing now that I haven't had to struggle with minor injuries or other challenges." Laine said. (per Helsingin Sanomat).

"Now I've been able to train fully since May. It's a slightly different starting point for the season, as you don't have to start while recovering.

Laine amassed 33 points through 20 goals and 13 assists in his debut season with the Habs. The 27-year-old Finnish winger is currently signed to a four-year, $34.8 million contract.

