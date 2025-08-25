Habs' Arber Xhekaj has a gala time at the Oasis Live reunion concert in Toronto

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
Arber Xhekaj has a gala time at the Oasis Live concert in Toronto
Arber Xhekaj has a gala time at the Oasis Live concert in Toronto [via IG/@arberxhekaj_]

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj attended Oasis’s Live ’25 reunion concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto over the weekend. The show was the band’s first Toronto performance in more than a decade.

Ad

Xhekaj shared a couple of Instagram stories from the event later on Sunday. One of the snaps showed the massive stage lit up with psychedelic visuals and the iconic Oasis logo. Another click saw Xhekaj having a gala time in the crowd, sunglasses on and fully engaged in the concert experience.

via Instagram /@arberxhekaj_
via Instagram /@arberxhekaj_

The Gallagher brothers and company performed a set packed with hits including “Hello,” “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Supersonic,” and “Champagne Supernova”.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The concert was part of their North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversaries of their albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘[What’s the Story] Morning Glory?’. U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opened the show on the night.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to international fame with their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ and is known for anthemic tracks that remain fan favorites decades later.

Arber Xhekaj made a new acquisition in the summer

Earlier this summer, Arber Xhekaj shared a look at his latest automotive acquisition with a story on his Instagram. The picture showed his BMW E39 M5 fitted with a 394bhp ESS supercharger kit inside Montreal’s Strasse Autowerks.

Ad

In the story, Xhekaj tagged the shop and added two “face exhaling” emojis.

Strasse Autowerks originally shared the photo of the classic BMW produced from 1998 to 2003, with a 6-speed manual transmission and 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine.

The caption of the original post shared by the dealer read:

“@arberxhekaj_ boosting into the offseason thanks to @esstuning s62 super charger kit 🚀”

While the stock E39 M5 delivers 394 horsepower, Xhekaj’s upgraded version likely packs over 150 more pushing it well into high-performance territory. Classic, low-mileage models now sell between $50,000 and $90,000 with modified versions like this one fetching $60,000 to $110,000 or more, according to Classic .com.

Arber Xhekaj had a decent showing last season with the Montreal Canadiens playing 70 games with six points (one goal, five assists), and 118 penalty minutes. He averaged about 14 and a half minutes of ice time and appeared in three playoff games, finishing with a +1 rating.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications