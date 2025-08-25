Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj attended Oasis’s Live ’25 reunion concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto over the weekend. The show was the band’s first Toronto performance in more than a decade.

Xhekaj shared a couple of Instagram stories from the event later on Sunday. One of the snaps showed the massive stage lit up with psychedelic visuals and the iconic Oasis logo. Another click saw Xhekaj having a gala time in the crowd, sunglasses on and fully engaged in the concert experience.

The Gallagher brothers and company performed a set packed with hits including “Hello,” “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Supersonic,” and “Champagne Supernova”.

The concert was part of their North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversaries of their albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘[What’s the Story] Morning Glory?’. U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opened the show on the night.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose to international fame with their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ and is known for anthemic tracks that remain fan favorites decades later.

Arber Xhekaj made a new acquisition in the summer

Earlier this summer, Arber Xhekaj shared a look at his latest automotive acquisition with a story on his Instagram. The picture showed his BMW E39 M5 fitted with a 394bhp ESS supercharger kit inside Montreal’s Strasse Autowerks.

In the story, Xhekaj tagged the shop and added two “face exhaling” emojis.

Strasse Autowerks originally shared the photo of the classic BMW produced from 1998 to 2003, with a 6-speed manual transmission and 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine.

The caption of the original post shared by the dealer read:

“@arberxhekaj_ boosting into the offseason thanks to @esstuning s62 super charger kit 🚀”

While the stock E39 M5 delivers 394 horsepower, Xhekaj’s upgraded version likely packs over 150 more pushing it well into high-performance territory. Classic, low-mileage models now sell between $50,000 and $90,000 with modified versions like this one fetching $60,000 to $110,000 or more, according to Classic .com.

Arber Xhekaj had a decent showing last season with the Montreal Canadiens playing 70 games with six points (one goal, five assists), and 118 penalty minutes. He averaged about 14 and a half minutes of ice time and appeared in three playoff games, finishing with a +1 rating.

