  • Habs' Arber Xhekaj makes his feelings known about heavyweight tilt with Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier

Habs' Arber Xhekaj makes his feelings known about heavyweight tilt with Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Nov 17, 2024 06:38 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Arber Xhekaj's first fight of the season highlights growth and aggression in Canadiens' defense (Source: Imagn)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj had a big moment on Saturday night when he fought Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Mathieu Olivier. The fight took place in the second period, with both players throwing punches. It ended in a stalemate, but the crowd appreciated the intensity.

This was Xhekaj's first regular-season fight of the season. Xhekaj talked about his history with Olivier (2:38):

"I fought him a couple years ago, but I fell pretty early. He’s one of the toughest guys in the league, and not many guys go these days. When you get a chance, you gotta get one out.”

Xhekaj hadn’t fought in the regular season before but was eager to show that he had that side to his game. This season, he has also worked on his defensive play, becoming more disciplined.

“It was a little tougher, like with my reads, and all that when I was trying to figure it out. But I think now it's coming a lot easier and a lot smoother. I don't even have to think about it, I just just play, and it seems like it's going well,” he said.
Arber Xhekaj has grown as a player and now plays more instinctively.

Arber Xhekaj has stood by his words this season

Arber Xhekaj gained attention early in the 2024-25 NHL season. Known for his physical play, he has stood by his words, after fighting Matthew Olivier.

Xhekaj's aggressive style started in preseason when he showed the Canadiens’ toughness. Xhekaj’s cross-check on Adam Gaudette led to a fight with MacEwen. Both players received five-minute penalties, but Xhekaj's objective was to send a message.

He said after a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators that he had addressed Montreal's mindset going into the season:

"I think we got a younger team. We have a couple small skill players and we got each other's back, where we got a really tight bond in the room, and if you mess with one, you're messing with all, so I think that's that's kind of our mindset we're not going to get pushed around this year.
"I'm just I'm here for my teammates, and if they need me to do something, I'll be there. I'll be that guy. and I put that on myself I want to be that guy, and I got everyone's back," Xhekaj added.
After 18 games, the Canadiens are 6-10-2 and in eighth place in the Atlantic Division.

