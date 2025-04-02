The Montreal Canadiens pulled off an incredible comeback victory over the Florida Panthers at Bell Centre on Tuesday night, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Nick Suzuki was the hero, tying the game with nine seconds left by scooping up Lane Hutson’s shot from the point and backhanding it inside the right post. He then sealed the win in overtime, scoring on a wraparound 29 seconds into the extra period.

In his post-game interview, Suzuki credited the electric atmosphere in the Bell Centre.

“I mean, the crowd really kept us going there, especially in the third.” Suzuki said. (2:30)

“We weren’t generating a lot of chances, but, you know, the wave gets going, the guys get fired up, and it really pushed us to the end there. So, um, you know, it’s so much fun playing here, especially in games like this.”

Josh Anderson opened the scoring for Montreal at 4:43 of the first, deflecting Kaiden Guhle’s shot past Vanecek. Niko Mikkola tied it at 10:37 with a deflected wrist shot off Jake Evans’ stick.

Mackie Samoskevich then gave the Panthers 2-1 lead on the power play at 18:47 of the second, as his shot from the left circle went in off Guhle. While acknowledging that they didn't play their best game overall, Suzuki said:

“Good enough to win, but you weren’t in position until late. I thought the boys battled hard all night. Really physical — really physical game. I thought we played a full 60.”

Sam Montembeault stopped 25 shots in the win, while Vitek Vanecek had 18 saves for the Panthers.

Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle reflects on 3-2 OT win against Panthers

With the 3-2 OT victory, Montreal (35-30-9) moved two points ahead of the New York Rangers for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle said after the win:

“It’s do-or-die for us right now. The pressure is on us, and you want that pressure. And I think we’re thriving with it right now and when the fans are how they are tonight, and the energy that’s in the building and you score with eight seconds left to tie it and win in overtime.

It’s pretty unbelievable. I’m so proud of this group. There’s no quit in us.” he added.

The Canadiens will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at Bell Centre in another crucial matchup.

