Top 3 Kaiden Guhle replacements: Best alternatives for Montreal Canadiens D-man after indefinite injury timeline 

Montreal blue liner Kaiden Guhle underwent surgery to repair a lacerated quad, the Canadiens announced on Wednesday.

Whether the injury is season-ending or not, there is currently no timeline for Guhle’s injury, with the club saying he will be out "indefinitely".

Guhle sustained the injury during the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Centre Bell on Tuesday.

As such, the Montreal Canadiens will need to find a replacement for the 23-year-old rearguard.

Here's a closer look at three potential replacements for Kaiden Guhle after he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Top 3 Kaiden Guhle replacements for Montreal Canadiens

#3. Logan Mailloux

Mailloux could be the most obvious choice to replace Guhle. The 21-year-old first-rounder from 2023 has shown what he can do at the NHL level in his limited time in the NHL. He’s registered three points in five games this season.

Guhle’s injury could be the ultimate in-season audition as the Habs possess several talented young defensemen. If Mailloux shows he’s ready for the NHL, his presence could precipitate the team moving David Savard or Mike Matheson to make room for Mailloux or another top-four defenseman.

#2. Ivan Provorov

Provorov’s name has been floating around the league over the last couple of months. The Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly willing to move him. However, the Blue Jackets have suddenly crept back into the playoff picture and could be looking to hold on to him.

If the Habs make a good offer for Provorov, which reportedly could include a first-round pick, the Blue Jackets may be enticed to move him despite the fact the team is chasing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

#1. Rasmus Ristolainnen

Rasmus Ristolainen could be a solid replacement for Kaiden Guhle. Ristoalinen is a solid, physical blue liner who could add much-needed punch to the Montreal Canadiens’ defense core.

The catch with the Philadelphia Flyers blue liner is his cap hit. Ristolainen has a $5.1 million cap hit until 2027. While the cap hit is not prohibitive, the Habs may reconsider what adding Ristolainen’s contract could do to their overall cap situation.

However, with the cap ceiling going up next season, the Habs may not be hard-pressed to clear room to add Ristolainen.

Moreover, the Canadiens won’t have to give up a massive package to Ristolainen. The rebuilding Flyers may be content with getting a mid-level prospect and a mid-round pick to free themselves of Ristolainen’s cap hit.

If the Habs move one or both of Matheson and Savard, the club could easily afford to add Ristolainen. It remains to be seen if Montreal is willing to load up at the trade deadline, especially if management feels the team is ready to make a push for the playoffs.

