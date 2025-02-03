"Hall of Fame guy" - HC Kris Knoblauch reserves special praise for Edmonton Oilers star

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch had good things to say about veteran right wing Corey Perry’s performances this season. Speaking to the media on Monday after team practice, Knoblauch said that Perry has "produced pretty well" especially given that he is almost 40.

“My expectations were pretty high for him,” Knoblauch said. "I think he’s, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame guy. Obviously, at the later end of his career, but still putting up good production. And, you know, for his role and what he’s done so far this year, pretty much stapled on the fourth line, second unit power play.”

Knoblauch also spoke about how Perry serves as an extra pinch hitter for the Oilers — an added variation to their playbook. Perry has 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points in 51 games this season.

“When the team’s playing well and we’re getting more offensive zone time and scoring goals is a very difficult thing to do, he’s able to generate that," Knoblauch said. "Every player’s got their attributes, things that they bring to the game. He is in the offensive zone. At his age, he's still pretty good,"

Perry signed a one-year $1.4-million deal with the Oilers in July after being part of the team that reached the Stanley Cup finals last season. It was the fourth time in five years that Perry made the finals and his fifth overall. He scored in Game 3, cementing his record of scoring in the finals for five different franchises.

Knoblauch added that Perry is an intelligent player who has meshed well with star centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Kris Knoblauch opens up about John Klingberg’s offside against the Toronto Maple Leafs

During the press conference, Knoblauch also talked about John Klingberg’s controversial offside in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, which led to Leon Draisaitl’s game-tying goal being ruled out.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. (Credit: IMAGN)

“Yeah on that play he's anticipating he's getting the pass on the attack,” Knooblauch said. “He doesn't get it. I believe Connor (McDavid) decides he keeps it instead and carries it himself. It's not like he (Klingberg) was standing still and just took off and went offside. He was anticipating playing; he did everything he could to stay on and was probably about two inches from being on side. So, yeah it's it's unfortunate.”

The Oilers lost 4-3 after Draisaitl’s goal with 2:04 left in the third period was overturned following a coach’s challenge.

