"Hard not to cheer for this kid": NHL fans in tears as Matthew Schaefer goes to Islanders as No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL draft

Fans were brought to tears as the New York Islanders selected 17-year-old phenom Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL draft on Friday.

Ad

Despite playing just 17 games this past season for the OHL's Erie Otters due to injury, the defenseman put up an impressive seven goals and 22 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While forwards Michael Misa and James Hagens were considered top prospects, the Islanders couldn't pass up the opportunity to draft a potential cornerstone on the blue line in Schaefer.

Fans shared their reactions on social media, with one writing:

"Hard not to cheer for this kid"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Gained so much respect for your organization for putting the ribbon on the jersey. Such a small detail to some means the world to others. Beautiful moment."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans remembered the young hockey star's mother, who died in February 2024.

"I feel so happy for him but also bad cuz ik he misses his mom" a fan wrote.

"Im gonna cry again when this kid is holding the Stanley Cup and looking up at Mom..." another fan wrote.

Others were excited about the news of the draft selection.

Ad

"I am so excited! What a phenomenal player and terrific person! Welcome to LI!" a user commented.

"Holy shit you didn’t f*ck it up for once thank you. Now go get number 4 for Hagens" another user wrote.

The San Jose Sharks hold the No. 2 pick, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth, and Nashville Predators to round out the top five selections.

Ad

How Matthew Schaefer found strength after personal tragedies?

Matthew Schaefer suffered a devastating blow when he lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024. This came two months after the untimely death of his billet mom (Emily Matson) due to suicide, per reports. The rising hockey star also lost his mentor and Erie Otters owner, Jim Waters, due to a sudden heart attack in December.

Ad

"My mindset has changed a lot with everything. Just seeing what my mom went through, having a smile on her face with cancer and everything trying to bring her down, but she wouldn't let it bring her down. She's someone I look up to, really strong.” Schaefer said on June 9 (per NHL.com)

Schaefer wished that he could be as resilient as his mother. He recalled when his mother used to put on goalie gear and let Schaefer and his brother Johnny take shots on her. Even now, when shooting pucks in his basement, the new Islanders star imagines his mom is there, making saves and causing him to miss the net.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama