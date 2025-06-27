Matthew Schaefer NHL comparison: Which current superstar does the top prospect's skillset mirror most?

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, California, and Matthew Schaefer is expected to be the first overall pick by the New York Islanders.

Schaefer is a star defenseman who played for the Erie Otters in the OHL. However, his season ended due to a collarbone injury at the World Juniors, but he will be healthy for training camp.

Ahead of the NHL Draft, let's take a look at a player comparison for Matthew Schaefer.

Matthew Schaefer NHL comparison

Matthew Schaefer projects to be a legit No. 1 defenseman in the NHL and will be one of the best defenseman in the league.

A player that Schaefer compares to is Dallas Stars' star defenseman Miro Heiskanen and Vancouver Canucks' star defenseman Quinn Hughes. Although some have compared him to Cale Makar, the Hughes and Heiskanen projections seem fairer.

Ahead of the NHL Draft, Schaefer said he models his game after Makar and Heiskanen.

"I love watching Makar and Heiskanen, both smooth-skating defensemen," Schaefer said, via NHL.com. "I don't think there's a guy I really model my game after. I also love watching Chris Tanev (Toronto Maple Leafs) on the penalty kill, block shots, kill penalties.

"I want to be that defenseman that can play all over the ice, wherever the coach needs me. If it's penalty kill, power play ... I just want to be that guy that goes out there and works as hard as I can."

Schaefer is a smooth-skating defenseman who can run a power play and produce plenty of offense, but he does play well defensively.

Meanwhile, one NHL scout told TSN's Bob McKenzie that Schaefer could be one of the best defensemen ever.

“[Schaefer] is clear cut above everyone else,” said another NHL scout to TSN. “He could turn out to be as good as Scott Niedermayer.”

“The gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is substantial this year,” added another. “Schaefer dominates shifts and games on a regular basis on both sides of the puck. He’s the only prospect this year who you can say that about.”

Schaefer recorded 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 17 games before the injury. In his first year at the OHL, he recorded 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 56 games.

