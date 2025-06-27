Michael Misa vs James Hagens: Key stats, strengths, weaknesses and more explored for top prospects at 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 NHL draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, California, and several high-impact players are eligible to be drafted. Two of the best forwards in the draft are Michael Misa and James Hagens. Both could be top-five picks, and ahead of the event, here is a comparison between two of the top forwards.

Ad

Michael Misa vs James Hagens

Stats

Michael Misa played in the OHL for the Saginaw Spirit, which is the junior hockey league in Canada, featuring players who are aged 16-20.

Misa had a stellar year last season, recording 62 goals and 72 assists for 134 points in 65 games. However, players tend to produce more offense in the CHL than in NCAA hockey or the men's pro leagues in Europe.

Ad

Trending

James Hagens, meanwhile, played at Boston College. As a freshman, he recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 37 games.

Although Misa put up more points, some scouts have indicated that if Hagens played in the OHL, his numbers would have been similar.

Strengths

Michael Misa is the top-ranked forward in the NHL Draft and is known for his offensive production. His skating is one of the best attributes of his game, as well as his vision and playmaking. Although he scored a ton in the OHL, Misa is a better playmaker than he is a sniper.

Ad

The major strength of Hagens is his skating and hockey sense. Hagens knows where to be on the ice. His playmaking ability is great, as his offensive production should increase as he gets older and more mature.

Weaknesses

Misa doesn't have a ton of weaknesses, but one would be his size and ability to be physical. A lot of highly-skilled players in the NHL aren't overly physical, so it likely won't be a major knock against him.

Ad

A knock on Hagens has been his compete level, as he does have some lackluster shifts at times. He also likes to stay on the outside too much as he doesn't often go into the greasy areas in the corners or the front of the net, which could hinder his draft stock.

Michael Misa & James Hagens draft rankings

Michael Misa is ranked as the second-best player in the NHL Draft, according to The Athletic's Corey Pronman. TSN's Bob McKenzie ranks Misa second overall, while Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis has Misa ranked second.

Hagens' draft stock, meanwhile, is very much up in the air. Hagens is ranked fourth by Ellis, while McKenzie ranks him seventh. Pronman, meanwhile, ranks Hagens fifth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama