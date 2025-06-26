What happened to Matthew Schaefer's mom? Top NHL draft prospect shares how he overcame adversity following his mother's death

Seventeen-year-old defenseman Matthew Schaefer, widely projected as the top pick in the 2025 NHL draft, has demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance through some incredibly challenging times.

Ad

In February 2024, Schaefer's mother Jennifer died after a battle with breast cancer. Just two months before that, his billet mom was killed after being struck by a train in an apparent suicide.

In December, as Schaefer prepared to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors, his mentor and Erie Otters owner Jim Waters died of a heart attack. Despite these devastating losses, Schaefer has persevered. At a Stanley Cup Final game on June 9, he shed light on his mindset (per NHL.com):

Ad

Trending

"My mindset has changed a lot with everything. Just seeing what my mom went through, having a smile on her face with cancer and everything trying to bring her down, but she wouldn't let it bring her down. She's someone I look up to, really strong.

"I wish I was as tough as her. Definitely get my dad's toughness. But yeah, she's someone I always looked up to."

Ad

Matthew Schaefer said that his mom played a big role in his hockey journey. She used to suit up in goalie gear and let him and his brother, Johnny, take shots on her.

He added that when he's shooting pucks in the basement, he imagines his mom is still there, making saves and causing him to miss the net. He credits those experiences for helping him grow stronger.

Matthew Schaefer also works with Smilezone Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brightens hospitalized kids' days.

Ad

Todd talks about his son, Matthew Schaefer

Todd Schaefer couldn't be prouder of his youngest son, Matthew, as he prepares for one of the biggest moments of his hockey career.

Matthew comes from a close-knit family with strong hockey roots — his older brother Johnny also played in the Ontario Hockey League.

"(Matthew) has the family pictures that are going to be inside the (suit jacket) breast over the heart, and I know he's pumped about that ... being able to take his jacket off and show the family pictures and show pictures of (his) mom," said Todd Schaefer reflecting on the emotional significance.

Todd knows how much it means to Matthew Schaefer to honor his mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama