2025 NHL Draft: Predicting the next 5 picks after Matthew Schaefer goes No. 1 overall

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, and the New York Islanders have the first overall pick.

All signs indicate the Islanders will be taking Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer being the first overall pick. Schaefer projects to be a legit No. 1 defenseman in the NHL and will anchor the Islanders' blue line for years.

Heading into the 2025 NHL Draft, here's what the next five picks of the draft could look like.

San Jose Sharks, Pick 2: Michael Misa, C, Saginaw

Michael Misa is practically locked in second overall as he's the top forward available in the 2025 NHL Draft, as the San Jose Sharks will jump at the chance to take him.

Misa recorded 62 goals and 72 assists for 134 points in 65 games, as he projects to be a No. 1 center in the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks, Pick 3: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgarden

The top three picks are seemingly locked in as being Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and then the Chicago Blackhawks taking Anton Frondell.

Frondell played in the Sweden men's league last season as he recorded 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 29 games.

Utah Mammoth, Pick 4: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton

Caleb Desnoyers has risen up the draft board and is heavily mocked to being the fourth overall pick to the Utah Mammomth.

Utah needs to add center talent to the roster, and Desnoyers is a perfect fit for the Mammoth. The 6-foot-2 centerman recorded 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points in 56 games in the QMJHL.

Nashville Predators, Pick 5: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton

Porter Martone is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft as he was in the running to be the top pick at the beginning of the season.

However, Martone is a power forward who can be a top-six forward and add some offense and play physically. Martone recorded 37 goals and 61 assists for 98 points in 57 games last season.

Philadelphia Flyers, Pick 6: James Hagens, C, Boston College

James Hagens' slide will end at sixth overall as the Philadelphia Flyers will take the Boston College forward.

Hagens will likely return to college next season as Philadelphia will allow him to develop. Hagens recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 37 games.

