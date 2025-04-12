"Has my heart": Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoys girls' day out with Adam Boqvist's wife Fanny and friends in NYC

Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, enjoyed a girls’ day out in New York City this week. She also linked up with the New York Islanders' defenseman Adam Boqvist’s wife Fanny Lavre during their outing.
On Friday, Leigh shared a series of photos from the special day on her Instagram story. One of the pictures showed Leigh hugging Fanny outside a restaurant, both smiling warmly under string lights and greenery. It was originally posted by Fanny which Leigh reposted it on her stories and wrote:
“My love!,” followed by three white hearts.
One story saw Leigh and Fanny's cappuccino on a wooden table. Leigh tagged Lavre and added in the caption:
“@fannylavre has my heart.”
In the next story, Leigh toasted with a cocktail across the table from her NYC-based friend Delaney calling her:
“My NYC lover girl @thenamesdelaney”
One of the stories saw Leigh eating pizza with her friend Jenna Frey at a restaurant. Another showed a server cutting warm cinnamon rolls with cream and berries on top. The last story showed Jordan filming herself through a glass window outdoors.
Jordan Leigh receives warm airport reception from Patrik Laine
Earlier last month, Jordan Leigh visited Houston to attend the Houston Rodeo with her friends. After the fun trip, she flew back to Montreal last Sunday and it was Patrik Laine who came to pick her up from the airport.
Jordan later shared an Instagram story showing Patrik driving the car. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a black cap and reflective sports sunglasses on the occasion. Jordan snapped the photo from the passenger seat and wrote:
“The king of airport pick ups.”
Between their seats, there was a colorful bouquet of pink and yellow flowers. It looked like a sweet welcome-home gift from Laine.
Jordan Leigh and Patrik Laine have been together for a few years now. The couple first met at a wedding in Columbus when Patrik was playing for the Blue Jackets. Jordan Leigh was living in Washington, D.C. at that time and since then they have moved across different cities together. Leigh and Laine got engaged last summer and are planning to get married this year in June.
