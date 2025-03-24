"King of airport pickups": Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh receives warm reception from beau after Houston trip

Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, flew to Houston last week to attend the Houston Rodeo with her friends. On Sunday, she flew back to Montreal, and Laine was the one who picked her up from the airport.

Jordan Leigh shared an Instagram story on her way back from the airport this weekend. It showed Patrik Laine driving a car while wearing a blue hoodie, black cap and reflective sports sunglasses, while Jodan clicked it from the passenger’s seat.

A bouquet with pink, yellow and green flowers was resting between their seats, which seemingly Liane brought to welcome her home. In the caption, Jordan wrote:

“The king of airport pick ups.”

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh originally met in Columbus at a wedding. At that time, Jordan was living in Washington, D.C., and Patrik was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The couple got engaged last summer and are to be married in June this year.

Patrik Laine's fiancee opens up on his toughest decision ever

During the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, Jordan Leigh discussed Patrik Laine’s decision to step away from hockey last year. In January 2024, Laine took some time away from the ice to enter the NHL’s player assistance program to focus on his mental health.

Leigh spoke to ESPN’s Kat Elis regarding the decision and how it was one of the hardest choices Laine ever made since hockey had always been his dream.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make,” Leigh said. “He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”

She mentioned how after Laine shared his struggles, many people reached out with their own experiences.

“And they were sharing their stories of overcoming mental health struggles with me and Patti and, like, in our DMs and everything. And we said, okay, well, let's continue the conversation and amplify this into something that everybody can kind of do,” she added.

That was how they came to start "From Us to You," a mental health initiative she and Laine now run. She also mentioned that they recently launched a website and plan to hold events in Montreal during the summer.

