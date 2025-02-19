“The hardest decision he's ever had to make”: Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh opens up on Finnish star joining NHLPA program last year

In January 2024, Finnish forward Patrik Laine announced that he was entering the NHLPA Player Assistance Program and took a break from hockey. His fiancee Jordan Leigh recently opened up about his decision in an interview with ESPN’s Kat Ellis during Finland’s game against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff on Monday.

Ad

Leigh explained that stepping away from the game was one of the hardest decisions he ever made because hockey was his lifelong dream. However, Leigh mentioned that eventually, it set a strong example for others to prioritize their health.

“It was the hardest decision he's ever had to make,” Leigh said. “He's, like, living his dream, you know? And to recognize that you need to take some time for yourself and put, like, your health first, I think that it's such a really great example.”

Ad

Trending

She also discussed “From Us to You,” a mental health initiative she and Laine started. The project began after Laine opened up about his struggles, leading many people to reach out and share their own experiences.

“And they were sharing their stories of overcoming mental health struggles with me and Patti and, like, in our DMs and everything. And we said, okay, well, let's continue the conversation and amplify this into something that everybody can kind of do,” she added.

Ad

Ad

They recently launched a website, and Jordan mentioned that they would be hosting upcoming events in Montreal this summer. She confirmed that the website is fully operational and encouraged people to visit it.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan shares the ‘very physical’ aspect of watching hockey

During the same conversation, Jordan Leigh opened up about the intensity of watching hockey up close from the other side of the glass. Leigh and Ellis were seated rinkside, just on the other side of the glass and Jordan mentioned feeling the vibrations as the players sped past chasing the puck.

Ad

Leigh also mentioned how anxious she feels during high-stake games. She said:

“I get so anxious, like, I mean, just because you want them to win so bad and to do so well.”

She shared that she doesn’t usually sit as close to the glass as they did on the occasion.

“That even, like, up in the stands, my hands are, like, whoa! … It's, like, very physical, like, game-watching. And I can't even imagine, like, being this close to it,” Leigh added.

Jordan Leigh also revealed that Patrik Laine’s Finnish teammate Aleksander Barkov is set to be one of the groomsmen in the couple’s upcoming wedding. Laine and Leigh got engaged last summer at a luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles