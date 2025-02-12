Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan reveals couple's wedding month and opens up about move to Montreal in Q&A with fans

Montreal Canadiens' Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh revealed details about the couple's upcoming wedding and their experience moving to Montrea, in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram Stories.

When asked by a fan about when the wedding will be, Leigh disclosed that she and Laine will get married in June. The two got engaged in August last year.

Jordan Instagram Story: Credit: @lifebyjordanleigh

Leigh also opened up about how the move to Montreal has been for her and Laine since he was traded to the Canadiens last year.

When a fan asked how the couple is liking Montreal in terms of the team, fans and the city itself, Leigh had nothing but good things to say.

Jordan Instagram Story: Credit: @lifebyjordanleigh

Leigh said:

"We are loving Montreal so far, Patty absolutely loves the hockey here and he loves the city. I love the city, it's great to be in a bigger city setting. It's one of my favorite cities that I lived in so far honestly in my entire life.

“The team is amazing, the fans are incredible, the girls here are awesome that are with the teams, I feel like I'm making lot of really good friends. And, yeah, fans, you guys are really, really supportive. It's incredible, some of you even made me birthday cards last week, which is so sweet."

Overall, it seems the move to Montreal has been a very positive experience for both Leigh and Patrik Laine. Leigh emphasized how supportive and involved Canadiens fans have been, even with her mental health initiative called From Us To You.

Jordan Leigh discusses Patrik Laine's decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Jordan Leigh shared the impact of Patrik Laine's decision to briefly step away from hockey due to mental health issues. Leigh pointed out that Laine entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January 2024 was “one of the scariest” decisions for the Finnish player.

Leigh, a mental health counseling student, said that there's a lot of pressure on players, but people were overwhelmingly positive about Laine prioritizing his mental health.

“It really showed a lot of people that Patty is human. "I think that a lot of times a problem that happens in the hockey world is that these guys are idolized — which is you know it’s cool to feel like a superstar," Leigh said.

"There’s two different ways that you can dehumanize somebody, and one is dismissing them, but the other is idolizing them.”

Leigh said that she and Patrik Laine received messages from people inspired to also focus on their mental health after his decision to go public. Laine was in the assistance program for around six months.

Since then, he and Leigh started a mental health initiative called “From Us to You” that provides resources and encourages sharing stories.

