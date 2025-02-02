Patrik Laine has expressed regret over comments he had made earlier this season about his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. The comments made before the game on Dec. 23 between Columbus and Montreal led to retaliation from Blue Jackets players.

In an interview before that game, Laine had said:

"I feel like we were just doing the same thing year after year. I was tired of losing. ... That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that. ...

“They’re a little too satisfied and too comfortable where they’re at. It wasn’t really a fit for me anymor."

During the game, Columbus players repeatedly hit and checked Laine hard. He was forced to leave the game after a big hit from Dmitry Voronkov.

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, Laine acknowledged the Blue Jackets' response was retaliation for his comments.

"I know for a fact that they tackled me on purpose," he said.

However, Laine also expressed regret over making the critical remarks in the first place.

"I should have left it alone. The reporters were a bit eager for me to say it, though," Laine admitted. "I will never say anything negative about any other organization again. I learned it the hard way."

Through 23 games, Laine has 12 goals and 18 points, including 10 power play goals.

Patrik Laine discusses his personal struggles

Patrik Laine opened up about his former struggles with excessive gaming, depression and questioning his hockey career.

Laine revealed that after the devastating loss of his father in 2021, he dealt with tremendous grief by diving deep into gaming, sometimes at the expense of sleep. That led to panic attacks, which caused him to miss the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

“I didn't know if all this was worth sacrificing my own mental health,” Laine said. “I felt like I would go completely crazy if I played.”

Laine was later diagnosed with depression and entered the NHL's treatment program for six months in 2024, where he continued collecting his $8.7 million salary. However, Laine insists that money wasn't his motivation:

"I would have taken that break even if I hadn’t received a salary."

Since leaving the program, Patrik Laine has seen a therapist regularly and has made major lifestyle changes - quitting gaming, managing his money better and embracing religion.

