Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh shares a glimpse of 'birthday trip shenanigans' from her luxury Florida hotel getaway

Habs forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh took a trip to Florida where she lodged at The Breakers luxury hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Leigh celebrated her 27th birthday there and shared a series of pictures from the getaway on her Instagram.

On Wednesday, Leigh reposted a short reel, posted by her friend Georgia Valentina Clerc, who accompanied her on the trip. The clip showed the two women relaxing in their hotel room dressed in white robes and head wraps.

They both were sitting on a bed and Clerc was pouring champagne into Leigh's glass. In the caption of her story, Leigh wrote:

“Birthday trip shenanigans”

Previously on Tuesday, Leigh shared a few stories on her Instagram featuring her birthday celebrations and the hotel experience. In one of the stories, Leigh shared a picture of a birthday setup with champagne in ice buckets, pink flowers, a cake and a card. She thanked her loved ones in the caption, writing:

“My favorite people finding ways to spoil me on my birthday even when I escape to Florida.”

Leigh also posted a poolside view of lounge chairs, pink-and-white striped umbrellas and palm trees. Another story featured her holding a glittery purple platform sandal with the caption, “This is 27,” while a friend danced in the background.

Earlier last summer, Jordan Leigh and Patrik Laine got engaged at the same hotel, which is a historic landmark known for its Renaissance revival architecture.

Patrik Liane’s fiancee shares incident that left her ‘terrified’

Earlier last month, Jordan Leigh shared a scary experience she had on her Instagram. She explained how she woke up in the middle of the night and, forgetting that Laine had returned home from a road trip, thought a stranger was in her bed.

Panicking, she screamed loudly, only to realize it was Laine.

“So last night in the middle of the night, I wake up. I think I had a bad dream or something and for some reason my brain didn't register that Patty was home because I'm used to being by myself lately and I see this figure sleeping in my bed next to me and I started screaming like bloody murder. Like it terrified me, terrified me so bad,” she explained.

Leigh admitted she had been on edge due to recent reports of break-ins at athletes’ homes and said the stress had heightened her reaction. She also joked about needing to adjust soon for her and Laine’s sake.

