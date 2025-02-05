In Photos: Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoys birthday getaway at luxury resort in Florida 

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh took a trip to The Breakers luxury hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, to celebrate her birthday. On Tuesday, Leigh shared snaps from her Florida getaway on Instagram.

The first picture featured the front view of the hotel and its exterior with arched windows and palm trees.

In the next story, Jordan shared a birthday setup in her hotel room. It featured champagne in ice buckets, pink flowers, a cake and a card, with a caption thanking her loved ones for making her day special.

“My favorite people finding ways to spoil me on my birthday even when I escape to Florida,” she wrote.

She also posted a poolside view at The Breakers, featuring lounge chairs, pink-and-white striped umbrellas with tassels and palm trees. The next story saw Leigh holding a shiny, colorful platform sandal with metallic purple straps and glittery details.

One of her friends can be seen dancing in the background.

“This is 27”, she wrote in the caption.

Built in 1926, The Breakers is known for its Renaissance Revival architecture and is recognized as a historic landmark. Laine and Leigh originally got engaged in the same location earlier last summer.

Patrik Liane’s fiancee links up with NCAA star

Over the weekend, Jordan Leigh dined with NCAA volleyball star Alexis Williams at a high-end restaurant in Montreal. The dinner featured a luxurious setting with modern decor and ambient lighting, reflecting the upscale atmosphere of the venue.

Leigh shared a couple of clips from the dinner on her Instagram stories, showing carefully plated dishes and a sophisticated table setup. Both she and Williams appeared to enjoy the evening, which included gourmet cuisines and cocktails.

Earlier last week, she also attended a joint baby shower in Montreal for the partners of three Canadiens players: Josh Anderson’s wife Paola, Brendan Gallagher’s Emma and Joel Armia’s wife Emilia. The event was hosted by Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald.

The baby shower featured flower-themed decor with pastel roses and hydrangeas, and "BABIES in Bloom" written in gold on a white banner.

Jordan Leigh shared photos on her Instagram stories, congratulating the moms-to-be and praising Caitlin Fitzgerald as “the hostess with the mostess.” Paola Anderson also shared images of the floral decorations, pink and white balloons, and a cozy party setup featuring a marble fireplace and gift baskets.

