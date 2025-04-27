Has any team come back from a 3-0 deficit in Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs?

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs history includes four biggest comebacks. But it has been done only once in Round 1, when the Los Angeles Kings made a comeback from a 3-0 series deficit in 2014. They went on to win the Stanley Cup after defeating NY Rangers.

LA Kings were up against the San Jose Sharks, and the Sharks had won the first three, particularly Games 1 and 2 with a big difference. The Kings fought back in Game 4, and won the game 6-3. Goalie Jonathan Quick helped the Kings win Game 5 with a shutout after making 30 saves. The Kings tied the series 3-3 and forced a Game 7.

In Game 7 of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kings won 5-1. They stopped all six of the Sharks’ power plays. Mike Richards and Jeff Carter made history by becoming the only players in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit twice. They were part of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 when they overturned the Boston Bruins' 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Game 1 - SAP Center - San Jose Sharks won 6-3

- SAP Center - San Jose Sharks won 6-3 Game 2 - SAP Center - San Jose Sharks won 7-2

- SAP Center - San Jose Sharks won 7-2 Game 3 - Staples Center - San Jose Sharks won 4-3 (OT)

- Staples Center - San Jose Sharks won 4-3 (OT) Game 4 - Staples Center - Los Angeles Kings won 6-3

- Staples Center - Los Angeles Kings won 6-3 Game 5 - SAP Center - Los Angeles Kings won 3-0

- SAP Center - Los Angeles Kings won 3-0 Game 6 - Staples Center - Los Angeles Kings won 4-1

- Staples Center - Los Angeles Kings won 4-1 Game 7 - SAP Center - Los Angeles Kings won 5-1

LA Kings’ run in the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs didn’t end with that series. They went on to win three more Game 7s, beating the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and NY Rangers. The Kings became the first team to reach the Finals after three straight seven-game series.

Senators are in similar situation like the Kings in 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs

This season, the Ottawa Senators are in the same position as the LA Kings. They have won 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs to keep their playoff hopes alive. Jake Sanderson scored the game-winner, helping Ottawa avoid a playoff exit in the first round.

Coach Travis Green praised the team's effort, especially their penalty kill during a four-minute power play.

"I don’t know if it was a boost, but relief," Green said, via NHL.com. "Anytime a team like Toronto gets a four-minute power play, you know you’re in one, especially with how good their power play is. A lot of credit to our penalty kill tonight. They really got the job done. Gutsy effort."

Finally, Ottawa has found some confidence, and they will focus on the next game, aiming to stay in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

