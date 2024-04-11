"Has been so unstable": Rick Tocchet shares his thoughts on potential Arizona Coyotes relocation

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet weighed in on the possibility of the Arizona Coyotes franchise being relocated to Salt Lake City amidst the current situation surrounding the fanbase and ownership in Arizona.

Tocchet played for the Coyotes franchise from the late '90s to the early 2000s and later served as the head coach from 2017-2021. Speaking to reporters during media availability for the hockey game on April 10, Tocchet said:

"I played in 2000. We had some good teams and the buzz. It's there. It's too bad it has been so unstable. I think people are tired of the instability. What better place to sell hockey? The players love it. It's a great lifestyle. It is a healthy lifestyle. They have great fans there if it's stable."

Several reports broke out on April 10 indicating that the Coyotes franchise would relocate to Salt Lake City after the regular season finishes this year. This also includes auctioning off the land where the franchise played their hockey games. However, no official actions have been conducted yet.

"I don't know what's going to happen. It would suck if they left," Tocchet said. "It would be a really great hockey market."

Arizona Mayor shuts down call to build arena for Arizona Coyotes club

The Mayor of Scottsdale, Arizona, dealt another blow to the hopes of keeping the Arizona Coyotes within the state by rejecting the proposal to build an arena north of the city bordering the City of Phoenix.

In an interview with the Arizona Digital Free Press, Mayor David Ortega made the following comments regarding the situation:

"I admire the hockey sport, Arizona Coyotes community involvement and phenomenal youth clubs at Scottsdale Ice Den. But I along with City of Scottsdale staff, will continue to monitor any actions that occur, and negative repercussions for Scottsdale. As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale."

The Arizona Coyotes, the NHL, and the City of Phoenix have been involved in the ongoing feud regarding the hockey team playing in the state of Arizona. Controversy has surrounded the club for the past few years.

The Arizona Coyotes are scheduled to play the Edmonton Oilers on April 12 in a game that may count down the days numbered for the club in the city.