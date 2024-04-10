Information regarding the Arizona Coyotes’ potential sale and relocation is coming in fast and furious.

Earlier, rumors surfaced suggesting the club would be sold to the Smith Entertainment Group out of Salt Lake City, Utah. The reported $1.2 billion transaction would move and rebrand the Desert Dogs starting next season.

However, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun:

"There’s still nothing done."

LeBrun also noted that

"Still moving parts to the situation."

LeBrun’s comments underscore the fact that a deal has not been finalized. However, as LeBrun pointed out:

"But obviously everyone is on notice, at least to the possibility of re-location for the Coyotes."

Expand Tweet

The rumors have prompted the league to send a memo to the Board of Governors, updating them on the latest developments. The league and owners would need to approve the sale and relocation as soon as possible for the new Salt Lake City-based team to be ready for the start of next season.

The buying party is led by Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. The relocation plan includes playing home games at the Delta Center. While a basketball-first arena, the Delta Center would be a significant upgrade over the 5,000-seat Mullet Arena.

If a deal is not finalized soon, the Arizona Coyotes may still play one more season in the desert before permanently moving. But the way things seem to be going, an official announcement could come as soon as April 18th, following the final regular season game.

Hope for the Arizona Coyotes to Stay Put

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman remains hopeful that a possible solution could be worked out to keep the Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix area. That possibility depends on the upcoming Arizona Land Trust auction slated for June 27th.

The auction is crucial to the Coyotes’ future in Arizona as it would pave the way for a new building in northern Phoenix.

Current Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has been open to finding a solution that would keep the team in the Phoenix area. Unfortunately, multiple deals have fallen through with cities such as Glendale and Tempe, leaving Meruelo with few options to keep the team in Arizona.

But it remains to be seen when the Coyotes could move out of Mullet Arena and into their new building.

It could take three or four more years before the new building could be ready. With so many moving parts, there’s still a chance for the ‘Yotes to stay in Arizona. But the way things seem to be going, it looks like a new NHL club will hit the ice in Salt Lake City this fall.

If Meruelo decides to sell the Arizona Coyotes to the NHL, he could get paid as much as $1 billion. Smith would then have to buy the franchisee from the NHL for $1.3 billion, including a relocation fee. The remaining 31 owners in the NHL would then divide the $300 million as a part of the sale.