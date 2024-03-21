"Hate that he will do it": NHL fans divided as Alex Ovechkin closes gap to 50 goals from reaching Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

Alex Ovechkin is one step closer to making history as the top goal scorer in the history of the NHL. After a patented power play goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Alex Ovechkin is now at 844 goals. With this latest goal, Ovechkin has now closed the gap between himself and the legendary Wayne Gretzky to a mere 50 goals.

In classic Ovechkin fashion, the goal came in dramatic fashion — a power-play rocket from his signature spot in the left circle. Joseph Woll, the Leafs' goaltender, could only watch helplessly as the puck whizzed past him, further solidifying Ovechkin's reputation as one of the most lethal scorers in NHL history.

Fans online seem divided over Ovechkin edging closer to overtaking the all-time scoring record:

Breaking down Alex Ovechkin's historic and record-breaking career

Despite aging significantly, it seems as though Ovechkin's pace has not slowed down in the slightest. He appears to be bearing down on the record with the same energy that he did a decade ago.

With 22 goals already this season, and a projected 26 by the end of the year, Ovechkin shows no signs of slowing down. Since the turn of the new year, he has maintained a blistering pace, putting him on track for yet another 40-goal campaign.

Alex Ovechkin hasn't only been one of the most dominant goal scorers of all time, but without a doubt the most dominant power play scorer of all time. Ovechkin previously scored on the Leafs goaltender in a game on October 24, 2023, for his 300th career power-play goal. With every power play goal, Ovechkin continues to extend his record for power-play goals over a career.

Despite the many records over time, Ovechkin has also copped some criticism from hockey fans over his career. His more physical style has turned out some of his harshest critics. There has also been some Canadian bias against Ovechkin levied from some of the more radical Canadian hockey fans.

Ovechkin's impact extends beyond just his goal-scoring prowess. His leadership on and off the ice has been instrumental in shaping the Washington Capitals into perennial contenders, inspiring teammates and fans alike with his passion for the game. Ovechkin shattered his demons in 2018, leading the Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

As Ovechkin inches closer to Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record, the hockey world eagerly anticipates witnessing history in the making. With each goal, Alex Ovechkin draws ever closer to a record thought untouchable by hockey fans around the world.