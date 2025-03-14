Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard shared his thoughts after receiving a ten-minute game misconduct during Thursday's 4-2 defeat to the San Jose Sharks.

Ad

It marked the first ten-minute game misconduct call for Bedard in his brief career. The incident unfolded in the third period, with the referee not providing an explanation for the call, leaving Bedard bewildered as he was directed to the penalty box.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the match, Connor Bedard clarified that the misconduct was due to something he said following an uncalled trip by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro while the Hawks' player was maneuvering in the offensive zone.

"I don’t think it was too crazy, but he’s the ref, so he gets to make that call… You don’t really expect that, but it happens," said Bedard.

Ad

Bedard also had a brief chat with referee Chris Rooney while he was on the bench before being penalized.

"He just didn't like what I said. ... I gotta be smarter with my words," Bedard admitted to reporters," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Connor Bedard is having a struggling sophomore season with the Blackhawks. The 19-year-old has accumulated 52 points through 17 goals and 35 assists in 66 games. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 31st in the league with 49 points after 66 games.

Also Read: Nathan MacKinnon makes his thoughts crystal clear on Connor Bedard's sophomore season

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks lose third straight

On Thursday, the Blackhawks suffered their third straight defeat after falling 4-2 to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Ad

Will Smith opened the scoring for the Sharks after putting them ahead 1-0 3:48 into the first period. Gollin Graf extended the home team's advantage to 2-0 at 10:16 before heading into the second period.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frank Nazar for the Blackhawks, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Graf scored his second on the night on the power play, restoring the Sharks' lead to 3-1. At 13:18, Ilya Mikhevey scored for the Hawks, bringing them within one. However, Tyler Toffoli's late empty-net goal sealed the win for the Sharks.

Graf and Smith accumulated two points apiece for the Sharks, and Alexander Georgiev made 24 saves. For the Blackhawks, newly acquired netminder Spencer Knight made 21 saves and posted a .875 SV%.

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks will hope to end the skid when they travel to Rogers Arena to face the Vancouver Canucks next on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama