The Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action on ThursdayToronto jumped out early with three goals in the first period. And added two more in each of the final two frames. Montreal found the net once in the opening period and once in the second.Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz each scored twice for the Leafs. While Bobby McMann, Matt Benning, and Ryan Tverberg also chipped in goals. Mike Matheson and Patrik Laine scored for the Canadiens.After the win, head coach Craig Berube highlighted his biggest takeaways, pointing to the Leafs’ overall defensive structure and connected play.&quot;All five guys, when they were on the ice, were really checking. We didn’t give them any time or space tonight. We were on top of them. That is a good team. They have quick players and skill.&quot; Berube said.&quot;Our forwards worked extremely hard on the backcheck, and our D were tight with their gaps. We didn’t give them anything. That is what stood out to me, more than anything.&quot;Craig Berube called it “a good working game” and was particularly impressed with how connected the team looked across the ice.In goal, Sam Montembeault stopped 12 of 17 shots and Jacob Fowler made six saves on eight attempts for Montreal. Dennis Hildeby turned aside 11 of 13 shots for the Maple Leafs.Craig Berube evaluates standout performances in Maple Leafs’ preseason winHead coach Craig Berube praised the chemistry of the Steven Lorentz–Scott Laughton duo after both forwards scored twice against the Canadiens. He noted that Easton Cowan has meshed well with the pair.“They just grind teams down. They work it down low. They were rewarded with putting pucks at the net. They go in, and they off people. It is a pretty simple brand of hockey that they play.&quot; Leafs HC Craig Berube on the trio.Berube also singled out Bobby McMann for his well-rounded effort. He pointed to McMann’s combination of size, speed, and physical play as a difference-maker. Also, he said that while his shot makes him a scoring threat, it’s his relentless forecheck that sets him apart.The Toronto Maple Leafs will see the Montreal Canadiens again on Saturday for another preseason matchup.