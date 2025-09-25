Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts known on Easton Cowan’s chances of making the roster

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube dropped his thoughts on the possibility of rookie Easton Cowan making the club out of camp this season.

Berube, speaking to the media on Thursday, provided this updated, or lack thereof, regarding the 20-year-old’s chances to crack the Maple Leafs’ lineup:

"I can't answer that question.... I'd be putting him in a bad spot, us in a bad spot, everybody in a bad spot by saying what he has to do to make the team. Just keep playing. We'll make decisions with time."

The comments, as quoted by Sportsnet Luke Fox, highlight how the club is taking a measured approach with Cowan. While expectations are relatively high for the former first-round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs won’t rush him into the lineup.

Cowan has the potential to become a solid top-six forward. But Berube and the Maple Leafs’ management won’t push him into a lineup spot before he’s ready.

The remainder of camp will determine if Cowan can push other players out of a lineup spot. Cowan may otherwise head down to the Toronto Marlies until he’s ready to fill in a regular NHL role.

Easton Cowan at the forefront of Craig Berube’s picks to make team

During an appearance on the Kyper and Bourne show published on September 25, Justin Bourne and Nick Kypreos discussed the possibility of Easton Cowan making Craig Berube’s Opening Night Lineup.

The consensus for both Kypreos and Bourne is that Easton Cowan is at the forefront to make the team.

Kypreos stated:

“We’re talking about one of the best players in Junior Hockey last year… how does that not buy you the first 10 games of the regular season?”

Kypreos’ argument builds on from there, stating:

“Where you want him to be is developing and playing. So, you can find out in the first 10 games whether or not he can keep up, and bring energy to your team, which you desperately need with youth and enthusiasm.”

Inserting Easton Cowan into the lineup could allow Craig Berube to inject a younger element into what is mostly a veteran core. Newcomers like Dakota Joshua, Nic Roy, and Matias Maccelli offer a significant upside, but don’t come with the youthful exuberance that Cowan can bring.

Craig Berube ultimately faces a difficult decision in placing Cowan into the lineup. Doing so would come at the expense of a current roster player. That’s why it could take the rest of training camp to determine whether that’s feasible or not.

