HC Craig Berube speaks his mind on Auston Matthews’ leadership, draws comparison to ex-Maple Leafs star

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs have started the 2025–26 season with a 3-2-1 record. They sit third in the Atlantic Division below Detroit and Montreal. The team is looking for better results after another short playoff run last year.

Ad

Speaking on The Cam & Strick Podcast on Monday, Berube, who became head coach before the 2024-25 season, talked about Auston Matthews as team captain. He compared Matthews to former Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly, whom he coached in St. Louis. Reilly helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, when Berube was their coach.

"A lot like Riley, very prepared, you know, focused on his game," Berube said, about Matthews' leadership. [1:29:56 onwards] "And you know, arguably the best - one of the best players in practice every day, with his work ethic and what he does, extra work he puts in.

Ad

Trending

"I think, you know, he's always - he's a great teammate, like O' Reilly, you know, looking after his teammates."

Matthews is now in his second season as captain of the Maple Leafs. He has earned respect for being consistent and dependable. He played through injuries last season but kept a positive influence on teammates.

Berube said Matthews reminds him of O’Reilly’s steady approach, who himself donned the Leafs jersey for 13 games in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

"And you know, that's leadership for me, is a lot of it is just looking after teammates and being a good teammate," Berube said. "But you know, he leads by example. He goes out there. I mean, there are not many nights where I don't see the effort from him out there.

"And a lot like O'Reilly was when, when I coached him, the efforts there every night, like I said, he he puts into work leads by example."

Ad

Ad

In the first six games this season, Matthews has four goals and two assists. He holds a +5 rating and an 18.2% shooting percentage, while averaging about 21 minutes per game. So, his steady play at both ends continues to guide the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews reacted to Anthony Stolarz being upset

Auston Matthews reacted to Anthony Stolarz’s comments after the 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle. Stolarz said the team was 'outworked' and not intense enough, and that they need to protect the net better.

Ad

Speaking about Stolarz' upset reactions to the game, Matthews said the team took the message in a positive way.

"We're a veteran group," Matthews said in response media's question about Stolarz. "We're all big boys. You don't need to beat around the bush. It's an easy conversation we all had & you just move on, close the door ... We gotta be better & we will be"

So, like Auston Matthews said, the Leafs are likely going to move on and focus on their next game. They will play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama