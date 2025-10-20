  • home icon
  Leafs HC Craig Berube, captain Auston Matthews react to Anthony Stolarz's outburst following Mason Marchment's crash

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 20, 2025 20:53 GMT

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 20, 2025 20:53 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Teammates and coach reacts to upset Anthony Stolarz after Saturday’s loss to Seattle Kraken (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz was upset after Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken. He was knocked down during a collision with Mason Marchment in the second period. After the game, he said the team was outworked and not intense enough. Stolarz, who made 24 saves, said the Leafs must play harder and protect the net better.

"We’re six games into the season. Enough’s enough. We kinda got to start picking it up here." Stolarz said.

It was clear frustration and concern about the team’s slow start to the season. Head coach Craig Berube spoke about the situation the next day.

"It's frustration, we all prefer it stay in the room, but it happens, but we've moved on from it." Berube said, via David Alter.
Captain Auston Matthews also talked about Anthony Stolarz’s comments.

"We're a veteran group," Matthews said, via Mark Masters. "We're all big boys. You don't need to beat around the bush. It's an easy conversation we all had & you just move on, close the door ... We gotta be better & we will be"
Forward William Nylander also downplayed the issue.

"It's all good," Nylander said. "Look, we're teammates. He's a great guy. There's nothing that we need to, you know, talk about here.

Nylander said Anthony Stolarz spoke to him after the game, and everything was clear.

"Yeah, he talked to me after & it’s all good," Nylander mentioned. "It's been no issue since."
Anthony Stolarz gave clarity on his conversation with Nylander

Anthony Stolarz talked about his short conversation with William Nylander after the game against Seattle. He had to pull Nylander aside from the group to talk.

"I pulled Willy aside, we had a conversation," Stolarz said. "He’s someone I admire and someone I respect deeply… he pushes me, I push him. We’re a family in here and we’re looking to push each other and get to our ultimate goal at the end of the day."
Maple Leafs struggled to score early against Seattle Kraken, as Shane Wright scored first on a power play. Morgan Rielly tied the game, but in the second period Kraken once again had the lead with Jani Nyman's goal. John Tavares tied it 2-2, but the Leafs were still just chasing from behind.

Later Vince Dunn scored to make it 3-2, Tavares tied it again, but Josh Mahura scored the overtime winner. The Leafs will now focus on their next game against the New Jersey Devils. They hope to respond with a stronger and more focused performance.

