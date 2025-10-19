Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz didn’t hold back after a heated collision with Mason Marchment during Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken.Late in the second period, Marchment came from the neutral zone with the puck and crashed into Stolarz inside the net. Furious, Stolarz got back up and pushed the goal post, going for Marchment, before being separated by the referees. Marchment was handed a two-minute minor for interference.After the game, Stolarz made his feelings clear:&quot;I'm not happy ... I'm going to try &amp; stand up for myself. I heard the ref say we got a power play ... Kudos to the guys who were there &amp; got down with him ... It's not fun. I don't like having 225-pound guys laying on me&quot;The Leafs lost 4-3 in overtime. John Tavares (two goals) and Morgan Rielly scored. While Stolarz made 24 saves. Shane Wright, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, and Vince Dunn found the net for Seattle. Joey Daccord has 26 shots.Reflecting on the loss, Stolarz said:“I thought the first two periods we kinda let them walk all over us. They outworked us in front of the net. They blocked shots, they beat us up and down the ice and the score was indicative of that. They just outworked us, plain and simple.”Stolarz also highlighted the team’s offensive struggles. He pointed out that the Kraken goalie had an easy night as Toronto didn't create enough traffic around the net. He explained that once the Leafs started making it harder in the third period, their play improved.“We came out, tied the game, got a point out of it, almost scored with five seconds left. But it’s too little, too late.We’re six games into the season. Enough’s enough. We kinda got to start picking it up here.” He added.The Leafs will next take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.Leafs 4-3 OT loss against KrakenThe Kraken got on baord at 7:29 of the first when Shane Wright, buried a rebound on the power play. Morgan Rielly tied it midway through the period, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Auston Matthews.Jani Nyman restored Seattle’s lead in the second with a quick one-timer, but John Tavares answered minutes later, firing high blocker side to make it 2-2. Vince Dunn then gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead, blasting a shot from the right circle.Tavares leveled the score at 3-3 in early third. In overtime, Josh Mahura sealed the win for Seattle at 3:06.