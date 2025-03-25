HC John Tortorella urges Maple Leafs to be 'patient' with $15,000,000 ex-Flyers star

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was the latest to weigh in on Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Scott Laughton’s struggles. Laughton played for the Flyers for over a decade after they drafted him in 2012. He was traded to the Maple Leafs hours before the trade deadline closed on March 7.

Speaking to the media in Toronto on Tuesday, Tortorella urged the Maple Leafs to be patient with the latest addition to their roster. The Toronto Sun’s Terry Koshan shared a quote from the Flyers coach on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's full of the glue of a locker room,” Tortorella said. “In talking to him, he's just trying to keep his head down and trying to fit in ... I hope people are patient with him, because it's a huge adjustment. You're going to find out what he's about eventually."

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Leafs on Tuesday night. This will be the first time that Laughton, who has a year left on a five-year, $15-million contract, will take the ice against Philadelphia.

Laughton reportedly took the trainers and support staff out to dinner in Toronto and met with his former teammates on Sunday. He is also allegedly staying in the same hotel as the Flyers while waiting for a tenant to vacate his home.

"He's next to me! I said stay in your room, I'll stay in mine. I don't even want to see you." Tortorella said jokingly.

Laughton played 661 games for the Flyers and scored 27 points in 60 games this season. He has no points in eight games with the Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs hit rough patch with 5-2 loss to Nashville Predators

The Leafs have been misfiring recently as the regular season comes to an end. After winning three in a row, including victories over playoff contenders the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers, they went 2-0 up against the low-lying Nashville Predators only to concede five goals and lose 5-2 on Saturday night.

Former Leafs player and TSN analyst Carlo Colaiacovo slammed the players for their showing on the night.

"I just think that every way you look at it, you summarize it, it's just the most disappointing loss of the season for the Maple Leafs," co-host of TSN’s 'First Up' podcast Colaiacovo said on Monday.

The Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with 87 points from 70 games.

