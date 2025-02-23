Juraj Slafkovsky is learning to play a more physical game under Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. The young forward showed that in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Slafkovsky, who signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract, is using his size to make a bigger impact.

In the third period, Slafkovsky and Senators center Ridly Greig had a fight. Greig hit Slafkovsky hard, and the Canadiens forward quickly responded. Both exchanged punches before Greig lost balance and fell. The referees gave them fighting penalties, but Slafkovsky showed his growing physical play.

Coach St. Louis wants Slafkovsky to use his 6-foot-4, 230-pound size. He doesn't want to change Slafkovsky’s playing style but help him improve.

“You try to mold him and convince him that he has to play in his strengths. He’s 6'4", 230 lbs—he's got to play with that body,” St. Louis said.

“The more we talk about it and steer him in that direction. I think he’ll find some success and some consistency and be more of an impact game in and game out.”

Against the Senators, Slafkovsky played strong along the boards and attacked the net. His line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored twice. He also had five shots on goal.

Slafkovsky was happy with his performance and wants to make life difficult for opponents every night.

“If I bring that every night, I just help my line,” he said (via NHL.com).

Slafkovsky also focused on shooting more and knows that on some nights, he doesn't take enough shots.

“If I look at the statistics of the game, sometimes and I have zero shots, I feel awful,” he admitted. “Today just mindset was put everything and I do, and I have a chance don't be looking for extra pass.”

The Canadiens face the Carolina Hurricanes next at Bell Centre.

How the Canadiens ended their three-game losing streak with win over Senators

The Montreal Canadiens' win over the Ottawa Senators ended their three-game losing streak.

Brendan Gallagher scored first at 2:28, intercepting a pass and beating Linus Ullmark with a wrist shot. Cole Caufield made it 2-0 at 4:28, scoring into an open net after a deflected shot.

“I liked our start,” Caufield said, via NHL.com. “I liked our kind of mentality from the start.... We didn’t do anything crazy, and that was the best part."

Jake Sanderson cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:20 with a power-play goal from the slot. Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 15:54, scoring on a breakaway after intercepting a pass.

Patrik Laine put Montreal Canadiens ahead 3-2 at 16:13, one-timing a pass from Lane Hutson on the power play. Josh Anderson made it 4-2 at 5:14 of the second, scoring off a Gallagher rebound before Juraj Slafkovsky sealed the win at 11:32, firing a slapshot past Ullmark.

