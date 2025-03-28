HC Paul Maurice reveals his only concern from Brad Marchand's Panthers debut involving Sam Bennett & $2,775,000 forward

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he hopes for “a little simplicity” from his forward line on Brad Marchand’s debut on Friday. The veteran right winger will likely partner up with center Sam Bennett and three-year, $2.775 million contracted rookie Mackie Samoskevich in the game against the Utah Hockey Club.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Maurice said he was looking forward to seeing Marchand on the ice. However, he jokingly said he was apprehensive that the forward line would try to showboat during the game.

“Just hoping that the three of them, and it’s human nature, don’t try to show off to each other in the first five minutes,” Maurice said.

“That’s when all the dangles come out and you’re chasing the puck. So, a little simplicity would be nice. And then, it’ll be fun running the bench because it’s a different kind of player in your lineup. You start discovering things, seeing what works, and adjusting if needed.”

Maurice also said that Bennett and Samoskevich had gotten a little too fired up during practice while skating with the former Bruins captain.

“He's had an incredible career as a Stanley Cup champion, 1,000 games, 1,000 penalty minutes, lots of points. I don't want to see all of it one game, right?” Maurice said. “Sometimes Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Bennett, they're going to show each other their hands, because in practice you know how tenacious, how physical he is, how hard he plays.”

Before being traded to the Panthers on Mar. 7 this season, Marchand had spent all 16 NHL seasons with the Bruins. He has 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 points in 1,090 games, with 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games this season.

Brad Marchand’s new teammates open up about his upcoming debut

Brad Marchand, who has been out since March 1 with an upper-body injury, has been traveling and practicing with the Florida Panthers and seems to have settled in. Samoskevich told reporters he was looking forward to taking the ice alongside the veteran player.

"It has been a lot of fun, Brad is such a good player," Samoskevich said. "So silky. When he has the puck, he sees you. He has eyes on the back of his head. I am excited for a future with him. He's such a great guy off the ice, too. I am enjoying it."

The Panthers are currently tied for second place in the Atlantic Division with 11 regular season games left to play.

