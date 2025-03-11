Sam Bennett welcomes Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers with hilarious two-word reply

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett welcomed Brad Marchand to the franchise with a special Instagram post showcasing the duo’s turbulent history. Following the team’s morning skate on Tuesday, which both players participated in, Bennett reshared a photo from the Panthers’ official Instagram account showing him and Marchand on the ice.

“Couple sc*mbags,” Bennett wrote in the caption.

The caption alluded to Marchand’s introductory press conference in Florida on Monday. On being asked about his rivalry with Bennett, Marchand replied:

"Yeah, still a scumbag," Marchand said. "I’m really looking forward to, well, I’m sure my jaw is really looking forward to playing with him.”

Bennett had famously caught Marchand with a hit to the jaw during last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs, forcing the latter to miss two games in the series.

The two players are not unfamiliar with playing on the same team. They were part of Team Canada’s championship-winning roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Panthers posted a carousel from Marchand’s first practice with the team on Tuesday as well, featuring photos of Marchand skating and chatting with the other Panthers.

The caption read: “On the ice for the first time as a Cat!”

Ironically, Marchand’s first practice session with his new team was at the arena of the franchise he had spent his entire 16-season career. The Panthers are set to face off against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in the first of six home games on the road. Marchand, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, will not play in the game. He is set to join his new teammates on the road.

Boston Bruins fans react poorly to Brad Marchand joining Sam Bennett in Florida

Earlier on Tuesday, The Athletic Boston columnist Fluto Shinzawa posted a short video on X of Brad Marchand on the ice at TD Garden in Boston.

“Brad Marchand takes a spin,” Shinzawa tweeted.

Bruins fans exploded on social media, blasting the Bruins front office for trading the talismanic winger and commenting on how he looked miserable on the ice. The 11th-hour trade involving the 36-year-old Marchand had come as a shock to Bruins players and fans alike. Marchand was in the final year of his contract and reportedly could not agree with Bruins management on new terms.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said on Friday that they “just had a gap” they could not bridge during discussions.

