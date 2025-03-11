"Looks miserable" "I'm gonna puke" - NHL fans react as Brad Marchand practices first time as a Panther at TD Garden despite injury scare

NHL fans were quick to react to a short video clip featuring former Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s return to Boston. The veteran left winger was unexpectedly dealt to the Florida Panthers minutes before the trade deadline closed on Friday.

Marchand traveled with his teammates to Boston and joined them on the ice during Tuesday’s practice. His return to the city where he spent the last 16 NHL seasons sparked a strong reaction among fans.

The Athletic Boston's Fluto Shinzawa shared a short video of Marchand's morning skate on X.

“Brad Marchand takes a spin.” Shinzawa tweeted.

Social media was flooded with posts and reactions, most of them negative. Marchand’s trade has not been well-received by Bruins fans.

"I’m gonna puke," one fan said.

"He looks miserable," another fan wrote.

"Gross. Gross. Gross," another fan wrote.

"Tonight is going to be a war," one fan commented.

"Holyyyy depression," a fan tweeted.

"Honestly he looks upset, like depressed that he's on Garden ICE and NOT in Black and Gold," another fan tweeted.

"that’s gotta hurt, skating on that ice," one fan said.

"Bizarre," a fan wrote.

Marchand is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Tuesday was the first time he practiced since he was injured on Mar. 1. The medical staff of the Bruins and the Panthers have said that Marchand won't be ready to play for 3-4 weeks.

He is traveling with his Panthers teammates during the team's six-game road trip, which will begin in Boston on Tuesday.

NHL insider looking forward to seeing Brad Marchand in a Panthers jersey

On TSN 1050’s "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" on Tuesday, NHL insider Chris Johnston said that he was itching to see Brad Marchand in a Florida Panthers jersey. He added that he was looking forward to Marchand playing for a different team.

"It's gonna be interesting to see him in that Panthers jersey, see him get in the mix, and certainly don't have any reason to believe, by the time the playoffs roll around, that he won't be back in the lineup, in a position to make a difference,” Johnston said.

Johnston also lauded Marchand for not publicly blaming Boston's management for trading him. The veteran left winger and the Bruins front office reportedly "had a gap" in negotiations which led to the team exchanging him for a conditional second-round draft pick in 2027.

