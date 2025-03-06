New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette downplayed the stat that his team has allowed the most goals in the NHL in the first two minutes of games this season.

The topic arose after the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. The Capitals jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 1:04 into the first period when Pierre-Luc Dubois scored. It was the 12th time this season the Rangers have given up a goal in the opening two minutes.

When asked if those quick goals against are a concern, Laviolette said:

"We don't talk about it. Do we want a good start? Yes, we do. It was a faceoff, a bounce, and it was in the back of the net. You have to move on." (Starts 3:18)

Laviolette went on to say he liked how his team responded after giving up the early goal against Washington. Sam Carrick and Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers to give them a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

However, Alex Ovechkin tied it in the third on the power play and Tom Wilson won it for Washington in overtime.

While dismissing the early goals given up, Laviolette acknowledged the loss to the division-rival Capitals was a tough one.

"It was a big game, they're the top team in the East right now," he said. "You're up 2-1 going into the third, I liked everything we were doing until they got on the power play."

Goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots in the loss, while Charlie Lindgren has 15 saves.

Peter Laviolette's take on the Rangers' physical game

Peter Laviolette acknowledged that it was a tight, low-scoring game with limited scoring chances at even strength for both teams.

"I think we've been physical, I think we've been defending well, it was a tight game both ways. I think the even strength chances were pretty tight and pretty close throughout the entire game and they were low as well."

Ultimately, Laviolette feels it came down to small margins and the Capitals were able to capitalize in the third period to secure the win in overtime.

New York will next face the Ottawa Senators on the road Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

