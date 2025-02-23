HC Peter Laviolette makes feelings clear on $92,000,000 Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin leaking 5 goals in landslide loss to Sabres

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette had some blunt words regarding star goalie Igor Shesterkin's performance in Saturday's 8-2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Shesterkin, who is signed to an 8-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers, allowed five goals on just 16 shots before being pulled late in the first period.

Ad

When asked after the game about Shesterkin's performance, Laviolette simply said:

"There's no sense talking about any one particular individual inside of this gathering right here. We weren't good as a team. We got what we deserve, so."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Rangers found themselves down 5-0 after just one period of play. Jonathan Quick entered in relief, allowed three more goals. For Laviolette, it was clear the team's play as a whole was unacceptable.

"It wasn't good. There was nothing that was good about the game. Terrible start, terrible first period. Didn't get much better from there. It was not the game we were looking for coming out of the break. That's it in a nutshell," Laviolette said about his team's performance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. For the Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin (two goals), Tage Thompson (two goals), Ryan McLeod (two goals), Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju scored. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has 26 saves.

Game Recap: Rangers lose 8-2 against Sabres

Jack Quinn opened the scoring at 1:46 in the first period with a wrist shot past Shesterkin for a 1-0 lead. Rasmus Dahlin doubled the lead when a point shot deflected off his leg into the net.

Ad

Tage Thompson fought off Adam Fox and slipped a backhander through the five-hole to make it 3-0 at 15:32 in the first. Then, McLeod scored from the point to make it a 4-0 advantage.

Dahlin struck again on the power play at 18:21, scoring from the right circle to chase Shesterkin, pushing the lead to 5-0.

In the second period, Chris Kreider got New York on the board with a power-play redirection, cutting it to 5-1. Then, Mika Zibanejad batted in his own rebound to make it 5-2.

Thompson’s wrist shot trickled through Quick, extending the lead to 6-2 in the third period. McLeod then scored his second of the game, breaking in behind the defense for a 7-2 lead. Henri Jokiharju capped the scoring for the 8-2 final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles