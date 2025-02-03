Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet downplayed the controversial topic of Canucks fans booing the USA's Star-Spangled Banner national anthem.

The booing of the national anthem has become a trend during NHL games in Canada. It continued on Sunday as Canucks fans jeered loudly during the Star-Spangled Banner at Rogers Arena ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Expand Tweet

Trending

When asked if he had ever seen an anthem booed before, Rick Tochhet expressed uncertainty and chose not to engage in political discussions.

"I don't know. That's a good question. I don't want to go into politics now' trust me," said Tocchet post-game.

Expand Tweet

The incident of booing the Star-Spangled Banner comes in the context after US president Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on Canada. The situation led to an increase in vocal expressions of discontent among hockey fans, which was also seen during the American team's visit to Ottawa and Calgary.

The trend of booing has also extended beyond hockey, with similar reactions occurring at a Toronto Raptors NBA home game.

Expand Tweet

The reaction from Canadian sports enthusiasts reflects the growing frustrations related to the ongoing trade feud between the two nations. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on all imports from Canada are scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.

The reactions from Canadian supporters are understandable, but it's never a good sight to witness such behavior during sports games. The Vancouver Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena next on Tuesday.

Also Read: Internet divided as Vancouver Canucks fans boo US National Anthem before game vs Red Wings

Vancouver Canucks lose to Red Wings in OT

The Vancouver lost their second consecutive game after falling to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime. The Canucks dominated the Red Wings in shots attempts but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

Expand Tweet

Pius Suter gave the home team the lead 4:19 into the first period. Two minutes later, the Red Wings responded, with Alex DeBrincat tying it 1-1 for the visitors before heading into the second period.

Ben Chiarot put Detroit 2-1 ahead at 5:54. In the final period, the new acquisition from the NY Rangers, Filip Chytil, scored his debut goal in a Vancouver Canucks uniform, tying the game at 2-2 and forcing overtime.

DeBrincat scored the winning goal for the Red Wings 4:18 into the extra period. The win put the Red Wings atop the wild card standings and only a point behind the third-placed Ottawa Senators in the Pacific Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback