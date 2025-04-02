Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet shared his thoughts on a recent report of the team offering him a contract extension. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks have made it clear they want to keep Tocchet, and the club is believed to have already proposed Tocchet with a new contract.

"The Canucks are believed to have made one offer already to Tocchet to start the conversation. Of course, term and dollars will be a major factor, but so will the direction of the franchise. Tocchet, management, and ownership will need to make certain they see the future the same way," said Friedman.

Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Seattle Kraken, Tocchet addressed the report. He characterized the discussions as private and said his current focus is on the team's performance.

"It’s private," Rick Tocchet said. "I try to be as honest as possible. Honestly, right now I am thinking to get this time into a direction and all that stuff. That’s a conversation for another time with Jim and Patrick. We go way back, and we’ll have those conversations, but right now, I’m just thinking about how to beat Seattle.

"I know people don’t believe it but that’s the truth. This is a great city, I walk around the city and the fans are great. You know, it's a great city, but, but there's some things that we'll talk about down the road, and it's not the right time right now," he added.

The Vancouver Canucks, under Rick Tocchet, finished the regular season as the Pacific Division winners. The club entered this season with many expectations.

However, the Canucks have been dealt with several challenges, with internal drama and injuries to key players contributing to their struggles. But the management is reportedly pleased with Rick Tocchet's performance as coach and wants to keep him long-term.

What's next for the Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks are currently battling a tough battle for a wild-card position in the Western Conference. Following their back-to-back defeats to the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets, the Canucks trail the second-placed St. Louis Blues (88 points) by seven points, sitting fourth in the standings.

The Canucks will hope to accumulate as many points as possible from their remaining eight games, beginning with a home matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

